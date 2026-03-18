<a id="elk-68a6b3d5-5d4a-47bd-a649-f14d75ac3f44"></a><h2 id="a-brand-new-dawn-2">A brand new dawn</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7543aaf6-a43c-4d57-9072-3f92f4ac6fbb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="SUtmfqbrKaDhMBhVY8WDKW" name="spider-man-brand-new-day-tom-holland" alt="Tom Holland smiling and wearing his superhero costume in a Spider-Man: Brand New Day behind the scenes video" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SUtmfqbrKaDhMBhVY8WDKW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="caption-text">Me this morning when I remembered the first Spider-Man 4 trailer will finally drop today </span><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sony Pictures)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8de121d9-1c1c-4906-abfc-9c87b5f707bb">Hello, and welcome to our <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</em> trailer launch live blog.</p><p>I'm Tom Power, TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter and resident <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://techradar.com/tag/spider-man">Spider-Man</a> superfan, and I'll be here for the next *checks notes* however many hours to cover the film's first teaser in real time. So, get comfy and let's spend some time together in the run-up to the trailer's premiere.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>