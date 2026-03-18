Why managing mobile devices is a question of optimization as well as security

Mobile devices have become a core part of most enterprise tech strategies.

It no longer looks out of place to see business smartphones used instead of charts to read medical diagnoses, as digital logbooks on planes, or as an alternative to the card reader in a shop.

Michael Covington Social Links Navigation VP of Strategy at Jamf.

But as mobile moves from ‘nice to have’ to essential business technology, it becomes more important for organizations to ensure they’re providing optimal value and avoiding unnecessary risk.

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Organizations need to take steps to modernize their mobile tech stacks to unlock the transformational power of mobile.

How have mobile devices in the enterprise changed?

It doesn’t seem too long ago that mobiles were essentially a companion tool used for basic apps such as email and messaging, but these devices have quickly become essential strategic assets that have transformed the way many businesses operate.

Many mobile devices are what we consider “mission critical,” playing a key role in the operations of a business. If it fails or is compromised, the entire operation grinds to a halt.

If a retailer is card-only and uses smartphone add-ons for payments, and those devices stop working, it means the entire point-of-sale system is down. Suddenly, the business can’t make any sales and profits start to nosedive. Even without a full outage, a mobile device that is slow and prone to crashing can cause delays and cost the business.

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Ultimately, it is changing the conversations businesses are having around mobile. It’s not just a question of “are our mobile devices secure?” but “do they actually enhance productivity and improve our business?”

This concept is referred as mobile optimization where more tools are brought under the mobile umbrella and integrated, so that 'management' is informed by 'security,' and all guided by 'user experience' to ensure no tool negatively impacts the worker, while consolidating data to enable more informed business outcomes.

In order to do this, organizations need to have the visibility into these devices, how they are used, and how they are secured to fully understand if they’re delivering meaningful, sustainable transformation, or if they are simply adding costs or introducing more risk.

Why are organizations struggling with mobile optimization?

The major challenge with mobile optimization is that you need to have the right data to find out about workforce behavior, productivity, and performance. IT management needs to have visibility into their mobile fleet, but it’s an ingredient they’re often missing.

Organizations have invested heavily in corporate devices, mobile apps and mobile-enabled workflows, yet many cannot determine how, when or even whether those devices are used in day-to-day operations.

One striking example of where I’ve seen this challenge is a healthcare organization that had deployed thousands of mobile devices. However, I soon discovered that it had no real idea of whether clinicians were using them effectively.

And they’re not alone. This is a challenge I’m seeing across many enterprises. It points to a wider disconnect between mobility investment and mobile insight.

The majority of mobility strategies still focus on hardware procurement, and connectivity provisioning, not on understanding how mobility delivers measurable business outcomes.

That’s even if they have a mobile strategy once they’re deployed.

Why are visibility and context so important to mobile optimization?

Enterprises often make mobility decisions based on assumptions. Yet mobile estates have become too large, too diverse and too operationally important to manage on assumptions alone.

Mobile operations consolidate the data needed to give IT confidence that devices are in the hands of authorized users, remain properly connected, comply with business and regulatory standards, and meet acceptable risk thresholds for production use.

Leading organizations go further, tracking how the mobile environment impacts employee satisfaction and productivity across the device fleet.

Without real usage data, organizations cannot make decisions aligned to the reality of frontline work. Visibility allows organizations to see the full picture, whilst context goes a step further by explaining why these patterns exist.

Visibility and context are the foundation of mobile optimization. It allows organizations to understand not just what devices are doing, but why they are behaving that way, how they support business workflows, and where performance risks emerge.

Without this knowledge, mobility management becomes reactive, based on assumptions rather than evidence, leaving enterprises unable to fully leverage their mobile assets.

How do organizations gain visibility and context crucial for optimizing mobility?

Mobility optimization is emerging as a new area of focus; however, it shouldn’t be treated as a separate entity. Instead, it should be the driving force between integrated device management security, and end user experience.

Which applications are actively used and redundant, are employees relying on the right tools for their workflows, and where do connectivity gaps exist are all questions that need to be asked in security, resilience and regulatory compliance, as well as optimization.

Traditional, so called “Unified Endpoint Management” approaches are no longer sufficient. Organizations need to overhaul device management and put a real focus on mobile-first use cases by consolidating diverse data signals such as device posture data, network context, user behavior patterns, and application intelligence into a single, mobile-first telemetry stream.

Mobile Device Management tools are one of the most effective ways to ensure all the devices are monitored and security policies enforced. This way IT teams gain a unified, cross-functional view of mobile risk and performance.

Once there is a single source for telemetry, the next step is merging policy enforcement. Instead of device management enforcing one set of controls and security enforcing another, integrated environments use conditional policies that reflect both sets of requirements.

A more integrated approach that reduces conflicts and ensures users have an uninterrupted work experience. This removes blind spots and allows both teams to influence how the device behaves, without duplicating effort.

Visibility and context transform mobility from a fleet of devices to be managed into an intelligent ecosystem that can be optimized, secured and continuously improved.

With these insights, they gain the understanding needed to deliver better user experiences, stronger security, and higher operational resilience. Without them, organizations are flying blind.

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