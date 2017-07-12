PayPal payments are now finally available on Apple's iTunes - in certain regions

Good news if you are a fan of secure payment platform PayPal, as today it has announced that you will be able to use it as your preferred payment method on your Apple devices, but only in Mexico, Canada and the UK.

According to the press release: “other countries including the US [will be coming] soon after”.

What this means realistically is just that your money will be coming from PayPal rather than a credit or debit card that you have attached to your iTunes account.

But if you are the sort of person who doesn’t like the idea of having your account details being stored on lots of companies servers, it could be a good way to cut that number down by one.

Once selected, all “purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage” will then come from your PayPal account.

Tap to pay

What’s more, you will benefit from PayPal’s secure One Touch payments, meaning you can make quick and easy payments on your iPhone, iPad and any device connected to your account like the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

With mobile payment systems like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay becoming more widespread, paying for small occasional purchases using your phone is getting easier and easier.

Presumably having PayPal set up as your preferred payment option on your Apple devices will turn all these little 'contact' payments into PayPal payments, we'll let you know if this is definitely the case once we've had a chance to test it out for ourselves.

Want to know more about what Apple is up to? Check out iPhone 8 release date, news and rumors

Via Engadget