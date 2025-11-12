PayPal finally returns to the UK - and relaunches with all-new payment tools and services

PayPal+ points can be collected across a whole range of payment methods

Blue, Gold and Black tiers add more value to collected points

Debit and credit cards are also coming to the UK

PayPal is reconfiguring how it operates in the UK after several years of Brexit-related restructuring, and it’s good news for British customers who travel internationally.

As part of the relaunch, PayPal is bringing debit cards to the UK with credit card-like features, including point collection and worldwide use with no transaction fees.

The company is also expanding its credit offering as well as launching a new PayPal+ loyalty program with tiered reward options.

PayPal is doubling down on its UK offering

Part of PayPal’s plan to go in big in the UK is to launch its first ever loyalty program there, before any other region or country globally. Dubbed PayPal+, customers can sign up to earn points online and in-store via PayPal balance, preferred card or BNPL options.

Customers can go from Blue tier to Gold or Black – where points can be worth up to 50% more and access to “VIP experiences and other exclusive perks” becomes available.

The company explained that 1,000 points translates to £10 to spend with PayPal (1 point = 1 pence), and they can be collected on top of other loyalty points, “making it even easier for consumers to get the most out of their everyday spend.”

Customers can collect one point for every £10 spent, but PayPal’s first UK-bound consumer debit card is also on its way as part of the shake-up, with everyday purchases eligible for 10x points (10 points per £10 spend).

Finally, the online-only PayPal Credit is going physical. Customers can add physical and virtual cards to spend with PayPal Credit at physical locations to benefit from options like BNPL and ‘Buy in 3’, as well as tap into that PayPal+ scheme.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for PayPal in the UK. We’ve listened to our customers and reimagined our products into one unified solution, offering the smarter way to pay both online and in-stores,” Consumer Group General Manager Diego Scotti commented.

