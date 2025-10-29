PayPal users will soon be able to buy and sell through ChatGPT

OpenAI and PayPal reveal major new partnership

ChatGPT users will soon be able to buy and sell within the platform

"Buy with PayPal" button brings speedy shopping to ChatGPT users

PayPal buyers and sellers will soon be able to complete their transactions via ChatGPT thanks to a new deal with OpenAI.

The ecommerce platform has announced it will be adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to expand payments and commerce in ChatGPT, with PayPal merchants able to sign up today.

The move will soon allow millions of ChatGPT users to checkout without leaving the platform via the "Buy with PayPal" button, opening up huge potential new markets for small businesses across the world.

From chat to checkout

The partnership will see PayPal's global network of merchants connected to OpenAI - meaning they can show off their goods and services to shoppers.

"Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal.

"By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases."

Sellers will not necessarily need to sign up to ChatGPT, PayPal noted, as it will handle aspects such as merchant routing, payment validation, and other background payment processing.

However the deal will see PayPal's 24,000 employees get access to ChatGPT Enterprise, with developers getting access to OpenAI's Codex platform, and using OpenAI's APIs across the board.

OpenAI has also recently announced similar ecommerce deals with Shopify and Etsy, as well as a major partnership with Walmart, as it looks to take a central role in helping users buy and sell online.