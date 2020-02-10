Oscar winners 2020: the full list

Bong Joon-ho's class-centric thriller Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars. The movie also won for Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. It marked the first time a South Korean film had won any Oscar.
1917, the film some expected to be the winner based on its Golden Globe and BAFTA wins, settled for Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects awards.
The other categories largely skewed in predictable directions. All of the acting categories, including Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor for Joker and Renée Zellweger winning for Judy, lined up with expectations based on the results of the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit won Best Adapted Screenplay.
Parasite's win is a big deal. It's an astonishing and frequently shocking film that has things to say about class that you'd never see expressed the same way in a Hollywood production. Given that the last couple of Best Picture winners weren't exactly masterpieces, this is a fantastic result.
Here's the full list of 2020 Oscar winners:
Best picture
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite – Winner
Best director
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) – Winner
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy) – Winner
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – Winner
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – Winner
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – Winner
Original screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite – Winner
Adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit – Winner
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Animated feature film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4 – Winner
International feature film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite – Winner
Original score
- Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) – Winner
- Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
- Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
- Thomas Newman (1917)
- John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
Original song
- 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4
- '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman – Winner
- 'I'm Standing With You' from Breakthrough
- 'Into The Unknown' from Frozen 2
- 'Stand Up' from Harriet
Live action short film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window – Winner
- Saria
- A Sister
Animated short film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love – Winner
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Documentary feature
- American Factory – Winner
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary short subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You're a Girl) – Winner
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917 – Winner
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917 – Winner
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women – Winner
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup and hairstyling
- Bombshell – Winner
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Film editing
- Ford V Ferrari – Winner
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Production design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner
- Parasite
Sound mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917 – Winner
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound editing
- Ford V Ferrari – Winner
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker