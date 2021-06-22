One of the best Prime Day laptop deals is still live - but it's selling out fast

This year has seen some of the best Prime Day deals for laptops we've ever seen, and while quite a few of them have now sold out, one of the best Prime Day laptop deals is still live, offering the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book Flex for just £750.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Book Flex deals in your region.

This is a huge £600 saving off Samsung's great 2-in-1 laptop, which can be used as a regular laptop, or with the screen folded backwards, it can be used like a tablet.

Usually selling for £1,349, this price cut means it's one of the best value laptops you can buy today.

You'll want to be quick with this deal, however. When Prime Day kicked off on June 21, Amazon had massive price cuts on other Samsung Galaxy Book products, but those have all sold out. This one is still live, however, but we don't know for how much longer.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book Flex deals on Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,399.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £600 - Use the new S Pen stylus for productivity and creativity on this 13-inch 2-in-1laptop from Samsung. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and has a gorgeous QLED touchscreen as well.View Deal

This is an amazing laptop deal for anyone looking for a fast and powerful laptop, that can also double as a tablet-like touchscreen device. You can use a stylus to create notes or draw on the screen, and the Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM means Windows 10, and any app you install, will run brilliantly. For this price, this is an amazing laptop.

