OLED iPhone X may come in larger sizes in the future (but not smaller)

Want all the face-recognising, bezel-less OLED goodness of the iPhone X, but don't much fancy the large 5.8-inch screen size? You may be out of luck then – while Apple may well be planning an even larger iPhone X, rumored plans for a smaller 2018 edition have now been shelved.

That's according to the Korea Herald, which claims Apple has revised its initial strategy to cater for the increased popularity in ever-growing screen sizes.

Apple is said to have given its display suppliers, including Samsung, an initial order for three iPhone screen sizes for 2018 – a 5.28-inch size, another batch of the 5.8-inch screens, and a new 6.46-inch supply, too. And while that larger size has made the cut, the smaller device is no longer being considered.

OLED-on-arrival?

In an interesting side note, however, the source claims that Japan Display has been approached for an LCD, not OLED, screen at that six inch size. This would stray from the current expectation that, as Apple's premium design, all iPhone X models would continue to offer an OLED display.

At this early rumor stage, it's hard to say where the truth may lay – our gut says that anything bearing the iPhone X name, whatever the size, will stick with OLED, rather than confusing one of the line's USPs.

The only way is up for iPhone sizes it would seem, then. Those looking for iOS in a phone size that's more discrete should still turn their attentions to the 4-inch iPhone SE.