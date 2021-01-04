Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 might debut at CES next week

It looks like Nvidia has three more budget Ampere GPUs up its sleeve in the form of the RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and the RTX 3060.

The three GPUs have appeared in a rundown of Lenovo Legion platform specifications, spotted by Videocardz, which details the company's upcoming Legion R5 28IMB05 gaming PC.

Among the GPUs on offer will allegedly be the Nvidia RTX 3050, which looks set to become the cheapest graphics card in the RTX 30 range with 2,304 CUDA cores and up to 4GB GDDR6 memory.

The so-called Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti will feature 3,584 CUDA cores and 6GB memory, according to Videocardz, while the long-rumored Nvidia RTX 3060 will reportedly pack 3,840 CUDA cores and 12GB RAM – more than the RTX 3060 Ti, bizarrely.

Videocardz suggests the decisions to include 12GB VRAM was dictated by AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 6700 series, which expected to feature such a memory capacity.

The report also suggests both the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 will be based on the GA106 GPU, while the cheaper RTX 3050 will reportedly have a GA107 GPU.

The leak doesn’t tell us much more about the supposedly incoming graphics cards, but Nvidia is expected to new GPUs later this month, likely during its January 12 GeForce Special Broadcast event during CES 2021.

According to rumors, the virtual conference could also see Nvidia launch mobile versions of its RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 graphics cards, with these new mobile GPUs set to show up in high-end gaming laptops from the beginning of 2021.