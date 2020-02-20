Nvidia GeForce Now scores a major coup by getting Cyberpunk 2077 on launch day

Nvidia’s GeForce Now will support Cyberpunk 2077 upon the game’s release in September 2020.

And of course that means subscribers to the game streaming service will be able to benefit from RTX graphics, with Cyberpunk 2077 promising some seriously gorgeous ray-traced visuals – and they won’t need a super-expensive gaming PC to enjoy all this.

In an announcement on its official forums, Nvida noted: “GeForce Now members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available.”

Remember that you need to actually own a game to play it on Nvidia’s streaming service (and GeForce Now must also support the title).

This is a major step forward for GeForce Now, with Nvidia needing an injection of positivity after the recent debacle whereby Activision Blizzard pulled all its games from the streaming service thanks to a mistake on Nvidia’s part. Which really didn’t go down well with a lot of gamers…

Nvidia first?

As we mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is due out in September, and while it won’t be an Nvidia streaming exclusive – as it’s coming to Google Stadia – it may well be available on GeForce Now first.

That’s because as PC Gamer reports, CD Projekt has previously indicated that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t arrive on Stadia until after it’s launched on PC and console. But that was announced before the game was delayed until September – previously Cyberpunk 2077 was due to launch in April – so this situation may have changed.

Whatever the case, it will definitely be coming to Google’s game streaming service at some point in 2020, so if not at launch, then shortly after.

Nvidia’s announcement had a pretty positive reception as you can imagine, but a few folks remained skeptical given the recent Activision Blizzard controversy.

One poster wrote: “After this announcement I am planning to preorder Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam. Do you [Nvidia] guarantee to refund for this game if this situation will change until its release date or at least 1 year after release?”

In other recent Cyberpunk 2077 news, Nvidia has also kicked off a competition where you can win a mighty GeForce RTX 2080 Ti limited edition graphics card decked out in the game’s colors and logo.