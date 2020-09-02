Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund live stream: how to watch US Open tennis online from anywhere

The 140th US Open is under way at Flushing Meadows in New York and we're already into the second round action this Wednesday. Of the many matches you can watch, our pick of the day sees top-seed, defending champion and current world no. 1 Novak Djokovic take on former British no. 1 Kyle Edmund in the second daytime match being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Follow our guide to watch a Djokovic vs Edmund live stream and catch all the 2020 US Open tennis online from anywhere right now.

Djokovic vs Edmund: US Open live stream Djokovic vs Edmund is the second match being played on the US Open's biggest stage, Arthur Ashe Stadium, today. Play gets under way at 12pm ET/9am PT/5pm BST, with Djokovic and Edmund provisionally scheduled for a 1.15pm ET/10.15am PT/6.15pm BST start. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

The winner of today's match is expected to face 30-year-old German journeyman and no. 20 seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the next round, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

While common sense dictates that player will be Djokovic, the 25-year-old Edmund is no patsy, with the Brit a former top 20 ATP Tour player that most famously made the semi-finals at the 2018 Australian Open. He's beaten Djokovic before, too - albeit on the Serb's weakest surface, clay.

Overall, 17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic boasts a 5-1 record against Edmund, including a straight sets win at Flushing Meadows in the 2016 US Open. He breezed to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Damir Džumhur in the first round of this year's tournament, but while Edmund was tested over four sets by Russian youngster Alexander Bublik, he looked increasingly sharp in his 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-0 win.

In 2020, it's safe to say anything can happen, so read on and join us as we explain how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE.

How to watch US Open tennis and get a Djokovic vs Edmund live stream in the UK

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play in Arthur Ashe Stadium starts at 5pm BST today, with Djokovic vs Edmund very roughly down to begin at 6.15pm. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund: live stream US Open tennis in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2 - today's daytime session from Arthur Ashe Stadium being covered by ESPN from 12pm ET/9am PT and Djokovic vs Edmund provisionally scheduled for a 1.15pm ET/10.15am PT start. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Djokovic vs Edmund live stream: how to watch today's US Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. As in the US, play starts at 12pm ET/9am MT (Pacific time) on the day with Djokovic vs Edmund pencilled in for a 1.15pm ET/10.15am MT start. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

To watch the US Open, all you really need to know is that ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 tournament. The channel is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel and the action generally starts Down Under at 1am AEST each day, though the matches being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium today including Djokovic vs Edmund get under way at 2am. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. Better still, free-to-air SBS Viceland will also get in on the action from Wednesday, September 9, which is when play switches to a 2am start. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.