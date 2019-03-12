New Samsung QLED TVs are landing in stores this month

Samsung has announced that its new range of QLED TVs will be available to preorder from March 13, and will go on general sale from March 27.

Samsung says the new TVs boast "pixel perfect contrast and captivating color in all conditions", and that they feature AI upscaling which upgrades HD content to the TV's native resolution, as previously seen in Samsung's 8K sets.

Every model in the new 2019 QLED range from Samsung features its 'Ultra Viewing Angle' technology, which manipulates the backlight for improved contrast and color accuracy even at tighter angles.

Not only is this necessity given the general trend for ever-growing screen sizes, but Samsung's own monstrously-sized 98-inch Q950 8K TV will likely rely on this to give a crips image, no matter your viewing angle.

Smart features

What is QLED TV? QLED TV is a TV panel technology developed by Samsung for its top-tier televisions. By using something called a metallic quantum dot filter, QLED panels enhance color and contrast, boosting the capabilities of HDR and 4K images compared to other non-quantum dot LCD-LEDs Compared to LED and LCD panels, QLED is said to provide deeper blacks, better colors, and wider viewing angles. If you want to know more, read our in-depth explanation: QLED TV: Samsung's panel technology explained Image credit: Samsung

Although pricing is yet to be confirmed, we can assume the Q950 will be more expensive than Samsung's 85-inch 8K Q900R, which came out earlier in 2019 and costs $14,999 (roughly £11,600 / AU$21,000.)

The new models also come with HDR10+, while all but the entry level QLED models will be making use of Direct Full Array tech, allowing for greater control over contrast levels.

A dedicated iTunes app is also coming to Samsung’s 2019 smart screens too, along with AirPlay 2 support. As well as that, an updated version of Samsung’s Bixby AI assistant will sit alongside Google Assistant and Alexa voice controls, letting you give vocal commands to your screen.

Aside from the Q950, Samsung is also releasing the Q90, Q85, Q80, and Q60 models, which range from 43-inches to an enormous 82-inches in size.

Like the Q950, pricing for these models are still to be confirmed by Samsung, but should be released on March 13.