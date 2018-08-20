New leak suggests Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will cost $1,000

In the run-up to Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 press conference, at which the firm is expected to unveil its latest generation of graphics cards, more hints have emerged about the existence of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

A Reddit user spotted that PNY, a company that builds its own variants of Nvidia graphics cards, accidentally published a web page detailing its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition, including the specifications and a price tag of $1,000 (around £800, AU$1,400).

The web page was quickly taken down, but it was up long enough for people to take screenshots and note the specifications.

High performance and price

According to the leaked specs, the PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition will have 4352 CUDA Cores, a boost speed of 1545 MHz, 11GB of GDDR6 memory, 352-bit memory interface and 616GB/s memory bandwidth, and will be capable of a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz.

That means it will certainly be a powerful card, potentially quite a leap over the RTX 2080, although $1,000 (around £800, AU$1,400) is quite a high asking price. However, it’s worth noting a few things.

First, the $1,000 price might just be a placeholder, as it’s a strangely round number, so that might not be the final price.

Second, this price and spec, if correct, are for PNY's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition. There will likely be a number of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti variants from various companies, such as Asus and MSI, as well as a Founder’s Edition from Nvidia. These are likely to have different specs (especially when it comes to clock and boost speeds) and prices.

(Image: © Videocardz)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual Fan Founder’s Edition

Speaking of the Founder’s Edition, the Videocardz website has posted what could be an image of a dual-fan Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual Fan Founder’s Edition.

While details are thin on the ground, if this image is correct it means Nvidia is employing a serious cooling solution for its own-brand GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

When we first heard rumors that Nvidia was going to release a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti alongside a GeForce RTX 2080, we were sceptical.

However, these new leaks make the appearance of the RTX 2080 Ti at Nvidia’s Gamescom conference more likely. We don’t have long to wait to find out.