Nvidia teases GeForce RTX 2080 in official promo video

Apparently Nvidia revealed a little more than Turing and the first RTX graphics cards as the company dropped several easter eggs pointing to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in a promotional video.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted several hints toward an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in the 'Be For The Game' video Nvidia released during Siggraph. Throughout the short trailer there are subtle usernames and text such as RoyTeX, Not_11, Mac-20, Eight-Tee and so on.

We’ve combed through the Reddit thread and the video itself for every possible teaser and here they are below:

RoyTeX - RTX

Not_11 - Not 11-series

Mac-20 - 20 Series

Eight-Tee - 80

AlanaT - Alan Turing

Zenith20 - 20 series

Ray - Raytracing

give me 20 - 20 series

50.968495,7.014026 – GPS coordinates point to a location in Cologne, Germany, the city in which Nvidia is holding its GeForce Gaming Celebration event during Gamescom

Rolling date numbers appear in the order of 2,0,8,0

With all of that in mind we’re almost certain that Nvidia’s next graphic card will indeed be the GeForce RTX 2080. The question is whether Nvidia is trolling everyone by dropping these Easter eggs.

Curious benchmark

Coincidentally, during Turing’s announcement and everything happening at Siggraph, a new 'Nvidia Graphics Device' appeared in Ashes of the Singularity database and blew past the Nvidia Titan V.

This mystery graphics card appears to have achieved an average frame rate of 57.4 to 75.1 frames per second (fps) while running the game at Crazy 4K settings. That’s impressive, as we were only able to achieve around 59 fps at lower Ultra 4K settings with an Intel Core i9-7980XE and Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti-powered test bench.

It also seems that this Nvidia Graphics Device ran the benchmarks paired with a fairly old Intel Core i7-5960X Haswell Extreme Edition processor, so we can only imagine what its performance would be with a modern Intel Coffee Lake or AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation processor.

While we’re hoping this Nvidia Graphics Device could be the Nvidia GTX 2080 leaked above, it could well also be any of the Quadro RTX cards Nvidia just announced. Either way, we’ll soon find out the truth as we barrel towards Gamescom and the almost inevitable reveal of the next Nvidia GeForce graphics cards.

Meanwhile, we haven't heard a peep about AMD Vega

