Netherlands vs Italy live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League football anywhere

The Netherlands face fellow footballing giants Italy in a heavyweight encounter tonight, hoping to make it two wins out of two in the Nations League. The Oranje, under new management following Ronald Koeman's high-profile Barcelona move, beat Poland at the weekend, and they face more strong opposition tonight in Roberto Mancini's Italy. Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Netherlands vs Italy online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

Netherlands vs Italy live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place behind closed doors in Amsterdam with kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (CEST) - making it a 7.45pm BST start in the UK, and 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

The memories of their defeat at the hands of Portugal in the inaugural Nations League final will be fresh in the Netherlands players' minds, and they got their new campaign off to the perfect start on Friday night, thanks to a second-half strike from Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn - his first on the international stage.

It was also the first goal of the Dwight Lodeweges era, the man who's stepped into Koeman's shoes on a temporary basis as the Dutch footballing authorities hunt for the national side's next permanent manager.

Italy were on an 11-game winning run before their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, and after the game Mancini admitted to leaving captain Giorgio Chiellini on the bench accidentally, as he'd looked at the team sheet without his glasses on. Fans of Gli Azzurri will be hoping his preparations for the Netherlands are a little more thorough.

His men were pedestrian for much of the Bosnia game, but sprung into action late on after going behind. They might not get away with that against the Netherlands, a side that's bursting with youth and proven talent.

It's a potential cracker, and you can read on as we tell you how to watch a Netherlands vs Italy live stream and catch all the Nations League football action online today.

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Netherlands vs Italy game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE.

How to watch a Netherlands vs Italy live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Premier League at 7.40pm BST today (Monday, September 7).

Netherlands vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN3 and Spanish-language channel Univision are your two options for watching Netherlands vs Italy live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Netherlands vs Italy in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am on Tuesday morning.