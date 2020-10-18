MotoGP live stream: how to watch Aragon Grand Prix 2020 from anywhere

It's another crucial weekend of MotoGP racing action as the riders head to the Spain for the first of a double-header at MotorLand Aragon. Read on to find out how to get a MotoGP live stream and watch the Aragon Grand Prix action no matter where you are in the world - it's even FREE in some places.

Live stream MotoGP Aragon 2020 The action for the main event gets going at the MotorLand Aragon track in Alcañiz, Spain on Sunday at 2pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the US. And you can get your local MotoGP live stream wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

The riders will be hoping for more favorable conditions after the rain-drenched drama of last weekend's Grand Prix at Le Mans. That race saw Ducati's Danilo Petrucci glide to victory, while title contenders Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Joan Mir all struggled finishing in ninth, 10th and 11th respectively.

A slender 19 points is all that separates the top four riders, with Quartararo coming into Sunday's race as Championship leader ahead of Mir by just 10 points.

One rider who won't be in contention for the podium in Spain this weekend is seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi who confirmed on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Aragon MotoGP live stream - this is how to watch from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch a MotoGP live stream from abroad

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia (where coverage is free), the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

Use a VPN to stream MotoGP live from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

MotoGP live stream: how to watch Aragon GP in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of the main event is scheduled for 12.30am ahead of a 1pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix live stream in Australia

You're in luck Australia, as MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing the Aragon Grand Prix (Sunday, 11pm) live for free. For practices, though, you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Both offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

How to watch Aragon MotoGP 2020 in the US - and for FREE

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action once from the Aragon Grand Prix. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The Aragon GP is set to begin at 8am ET/ 5am PT on Sunday. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.

2020 MotoGP Aragon live stream: how to watch the race in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 9.10am on Saturday. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix live stream in New Zealand