Nook Video store comes to the UK, brings UltraViolet access

Barnes and Noble has brought its Nook Video service to the UK, letting you stream and download a host of films and TV shows on your Nook tablet.

It's also the first service in the UK to be compatible with UltraViolet, which lets you play movies and shows on compatible devices, and gives you digital copies of physical discs.

Nook Video has deals with BBC Worldwide, HBO, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, STARZ, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. So there should be plenty to watch on your Nook HD or Nook HD+ tablet.

Movies come in standard or high definition, and are stored in the Nook Cloud. You'll soon be able to watch them on other devices, when the free Nook Video apps launch.

UltraViolet (Blu-)rays

The use of UltraViolet is pretty cool, too. You can sync your Nook tablet with your UltraViolet account using the Nook Cloud, and then then films you've bought previously will appear on your Nook. Buy a DVD or Blu-ray featuring the UltraViolet logo, and you can add them digitally too, ready to watch on your tablet. So if you start watching at home, you can get on the train with your tablet and not miss a second.

The Nook HD and HD+ went on sale in the UK at the end of last month. The 7-inch HD costs the same as the Kindle Fire HD, at £159, while the 9-inch HD+ will set you back £229.