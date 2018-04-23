Microsoft's selling upgraded Surface Pro models at entry-level prices

Microsoft is selling its latest Surface Pro tablet with some considerable discounts in the US and UK right now. In the US, you can grab a souped-up Surface Pro for the price of the entry-level model.

That gets you a Surface Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor with a 128GB SSD and 4GB of memory for the price of one with a far-less-powerful Intel Core m3 processor. You also get a three-month trial of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 1TB of cloud storage to support it.

Grab the second-tier Surface Pro for the price of the starting version in the US, that's $200 off at just $799, on the Microsoft Store online.View Deal

Now, in the US, this is the only deal on the Surface Pro that’s active on Microsoft’s online store. All other models are priced normally.

In the UK, Microsoft is offering savings of £100 or more on several select models. This way, you can get the same Surface Pro model in the UK for a bit less than you can in the US right now, and there are also plenty of other discounted options.

For instance, you can save anywhere from £50 on the entry-grade model to £280 on a model with an Intel Core i7 chip inside along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Grab the second-tier Surface Pro for close to the price of the starting version in the UK, that's £80 off at just £899, on the Microsoft Store online.View Deal

Of course, Microsoft offers the same Adobe trial to its UK customers. However, it’s important to note that these prices in neither region represent the Surface Pen and Surface Type Cover. Both of those are now sold separately, and aren’t exactly cheap. At the time of writing, at least AO.com in the UK is selling the Core i5 model with the Type Cover for just £749.