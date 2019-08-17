Man City vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

One week into the new Premier League season and it feels like it never went away - Manchester City are back to scoring hatfuls' of goals and Harry Kane is doing the business for Spurs. The two meet on match-day two and you can see who comes out on top today with a Man City vs Tottenham live stream - no matter where on Earth you are.

Man City vs Spurs live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the 54,000 capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with kick-off at 5.30pm BST in the UK. So that's 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT in the US, and 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Manchester City won a dramatic title race last time around and are clear favourites to make it three in a row at the bookies. Never ones to rest on their laurels, they've laid out almost £140 million during the summer, primarily on strengthening at the back, with João Cancelo and Angeliño joining the champions. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were both on the score sheet against West Ham last weekend, and Raheem Sterling's hat-trick completed the 5-0 thumping. They alrteady look in imposing form.

Spurs came from behind against new boys Aston Villa to win 3-1 this time last week. Kane scored twice after new boy Tanguy Ndombele equalised. But the North Londoners will be casting their memories back to last season's Champions League quarter-finals where they fought their way to a famous away goals victory against City. Can they upset the odds again today?

Today's match looks set to be a fascinating encounter - check out our guide below on how to obtain a Man City vs Tottenham live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

And to find out how to watch the rest of the weekend's games and beyond, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Man City vs Tottenham live in the UK

The game between Manchester City and Spurs will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5pm. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access to even more of the Premier League football season, too (as well as the likes of the Ashes). if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch City vs Spurs: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is 9.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man City vs Tottenham in Australia

Optus Sportsnow has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game between Manchester City and Spurs. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia for today's game is at 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Manchester City vs Spurs: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 4.30am on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Tottenham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Manchester City vs Spurs kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.