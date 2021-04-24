Man City v Tottenham live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2021 from anywhere

Its been a week of major upheaval and distraction for Tottenham, but can interim boss Ryan Mason lead the London club to a Carabao Cup final upset against Pep Guardiola's table toppers at Wembley? Read on for your full guide to getting a Man City vs Tottenham live stream and watch this EFL Cup final game from anywhere in the world on Sunday.

Both teams come into this clash having had to weather a storm of condemnation after being revealed as founder members of ill-fated breakaway European Super League.

Amid the fall out, Spurs also sacked manager José Mourinho following a disappointing campaign that leaves Spurs' best hopes of European football qualification resting on a win in this game.

The player's seem to have responded to Jose's exit, with Spurs winning Mason’s first game in charge with a battling 2-1 victory over Brighton on Wednesday night. This match provides a much greater challenge for the fledgling manager however, as he comes up against the might of Man City, and a club looking to secure their fourth successive Carabao Cup trophy.

City will be looking to avoid their second successive defeat at Wembley having lost to Chelsea in last weekend's FA Cup semi final, a defeat that prevented Guardiola's men pulling off an unprecedented quadruple. The Premier League leaders could be without influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for the final, with the Belgian playmaker facing a race against time to be fit after limping off against Chelsea last week.

Follow our guide below to get a Man City vs Tottenham live stream and watch this 2021 Carabao Cup final match-up.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham from outside your country

if you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Spurs live stream in particular parts of the world.

Using a VPN means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Man City vs Spurs live stream anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a Man City vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup final this year. The build-up for Man City vs Spurs starts on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs: live stream EFL Cup 2021 in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ has exclusive access to the EFL Cup and therefore is your destination for Man City vs Spurs in the US. It only costs $5.99 per month. Today's final is set to kick off in the US at 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT.

FREE Man City vs Spurs live stream: how to watch EFL Carabao Cup 2021 online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has been the sole rights holder for live Carabao Cup matches this season in Canada, showing every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT.

How to watch a Man City vs Spurs: live stream 2021 Carabao Cup in Australia

You're looking at a 1.30am AEDT kick-off in the early hours of Monday morning Down Under. subscription service beIN Sport 1 is showing the Carabao Cup final live.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in New Zealand

beIN Sport has you covered for Carabao Cup final football action in New Zealand. Kick off for Kiwi's is at 3.30am NZDT on Monday morning.

Man City vs Spurs team news

Alongside the concerns surrounding the availability Kevin De Bruyne's involvement, John Stones is suspended for City following his red card against Aston Villa in midweek, with Aymeric Laporte likely to partner Ruben Dias at centre-back.

On the opposite bench, all eyes are on whether Harry Kane will be fit to face City. The talismanic striker missed Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Southampton on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in the club’s 2-2 draw with Everton last week, but is said to have a 50/50 chance of leading Spurs out this afternoon.