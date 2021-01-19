M1 MacBook deals are hitting their lowest prices yet this week

M1 MacBook deals are hitting both the US and UK this week, with big savings on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. That means you can pick up a luxury laptop with the latest M1 processor for its cheapest price yet right now, with plenty of configurations up for grabs.

You'll find the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air available for $1,184.92 at Amazon right now, marked down from a previous $1,249 MSRP. This model has only hit $1,200 in recent sales, so an extra $25 off makes for a particularly enticing MacBook deal, especially considering these laptops rarely take significant discounts.

However, you'll also find the M1 MacBook Pro available for its lowest price ever as well. The 256GB configuration has just hit $1,224 at Amazon, down from $1,299. That's $15 cheaper than its record all time low.

If you're in the UK you'll also find some excellent discounts, with KRCS's M1 MacBook deals shaving 10% off the entire range. That's led to the cheapest price yet on the 256GB MacBook Pro, coming in at £1,169.10 (was £1,299) and the same 10% saving available on a range of configurable MacBooks as well.

You'll find all of these MacBook deals and more just below, as well as the lowest prices from around the web as well.

M1 MacBook deals in the US

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 $1,184.92 at Amazon

You can grab the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for a record low price at Amazon this weekend. That's excellent news for anyone after a MacBook Air with a little more space than the entry-level 256GB, however, note this discount is only available on the Silver model.



13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): $1,299 $1,224 at Amazon

There's still time to grab this $1,224 price on the luxury M1 MacBook Pro if you're shopping in the US. It's the cheapest this model has ever been - beating out Black Friday prices by $30.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 512GB): $1,499 $1,399 at Amazon

There's more storage space up for grabs here, with the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro taking a $100 discount at Amazon. We've seen this discount sitting on the shelves for a while, though you've got another chance to score that lowest price ever this week.

M1 MacBook deals in the UK

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): £1,299 £1,169.10 at KRCS

KRCS has dropped the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro down to just £1,169.10 this week, offering up a brand new record price low for the 2020 powerhouse of a laptop. That beats out the previous cheapest price yet by about £30, making this an excellent buy if you've been holding out for a new machine.

10% off configurable MacBook Pro M1 laptops at KRCS

There's more, though, if you need a tougher spec than the entry level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD then configuring your own MacBook Pro components is usually a costly affair. However, KRCS's latest MacBook deals are shaving 10% off a massive range of personally customized configurations right now as well.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 256GB): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

If you prefer to shop through Amazon, you can still save some cash. The entry level model is available for just £1,192 right now - more than £100 off the original RRP.

13-inch MacBook Pro M1 (8GB / 512GB): £1,499 £1,399.97 at Amazon

There's a £100 discount on the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro as well, with the extra storage space coming in particularly handy for media editing and larger video files.

More M1 MacBook deals

