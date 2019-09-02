Loki TV show: everything we know so far about the Disney Plus series

Back in November 2018, Disney announced that it’s creating a Loki TV show that will released on its upcoming streaming service Disney Plus.

Focusing on Tom Hiddleston’s Norse god trickster, the show will form part of Disney Plus’ enormous Marvel catalogue, alongside other spin-off shows for Hawkeye and WandaVision, which features Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch alongside Paul Bettany's Vision.

In a press release, Disney confirmed the news, saying “Disney+ is also assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Cut to the chase

What is it? Loki, a spin-off TV series about one of the MCU’s best villians

Loki, a spin-off TV series about one of the MCU’s best villians When is it out? Spring 2021 (March, April, May)

Spring 2021 (March, April, May) Where can I watch it? It will be available to watch on Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Disney Plus.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the fan-favorite would be Loki, the god of mischief, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the enormously Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Thor and The Avengers.

While it’s not slated for release until 2021, we’ve gleaned a few details and rumors surrounding the Loki spin-off – here’s everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

According to Den Of Geek, Marvel revealed that the Loki TV show release date will fall in Spring 2021 (that’s March, April, or May for our readers in the Southern Hemisphere), at the San Diego Comic-con in July.

Aside from that rather large window, neither Marvel nor Disney have provided any further information on a release date – not yet, anyway.

At least in the meantime we have The Mandalorian release date to look forward to, which is coming up on November 12. The Star Wars spin-off is set to be one of the biggest launch titles for the Disney Plus streaming service, charting the story of a galactic bounty hunter.

What will happen in the Loki TV show?

Caution: the following section contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Loki’s character is a complex one – throughout the Thor and Avengers films, we see him go from antagonist to a somewhat redeemed character, learning to use his powers for good.

However, Loki met his demise in Avengers: Infinity War, and in the next film Endgame, Hiddleston played a version of Loki from an alternate timeline – one who had yet to go through a redemption arc his doppelgänger had.

This less-evolved Loki disappeared during Avengers: Endgame with the Tesseract, which allows him to teleport away – and with his whereabouts unknown, it’s the perfect setting for a dramatic series to kick off.

With a new alternate universe to explore, the trickster god’s trajectory could branch out in surprising ways; including time-traveling trips to the past.

In February 2019, an article by The Hollywood Reporter suggested that “Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events”.

According to the Radio Times an image from Kevin Feige’s Disney+ presentation appeared to confirm this theory, explaining that, “it featured a blurry image of Tom Hiddleston standing in what looks like 1970s USA, in front of a billboard advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. This would position the series (at least a portion of it) in 1975.”

Wherever Loki ends up, we’ll be in for lots more mischief from the Norse god, as confirmed in a tweet by Tom Hiddleston:

Who’s working on the Loki TV show?

Aside from Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular character, we don’t know too much about the cast of the new Loki spin-off show, but we do know some of the names attached to it.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Fiege is confirmed to be acting as executive producer, while Rick and Morty’s Michael Waldron will be the showrunner as well as an executive producer for the series. He will also write the pilot episode, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter .

If Loki has just a smidgen of Rick and Morty’s wacky humor and outlandish storylines, we could be in for a wild ride with the new series.