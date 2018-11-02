LG's roll-out OLED TV could finally come to market next year

LG may be gearing up to unveil their first commercially available rollable television display at CES 2019.

A report by Engadget claimed to have seen 'internal documents' relating to LG's presentation at the Las Vegas convention, which sees consumer tech manufacturers the world over come together every January to showcase their latest wares.

The documents refer to a rollable 65-inch OLED TV, like that shown at LG's booth at CES 2018, which was able to unfurl its display panel at the press of a button, limiting its use of space, and making for a great party trick for house guests.

While we've seen working demos of the technology, there's been no word on when this innovative hardware could actually come to market. But with another high-profile presentation of the rollable display lined up, the smart money's on LG getting ready to unleash the panel technology on the world.

More the merrier

It's been a bumper week for LG already, after rumors of the company's incoming foldable phone started circulating on Twitter.

It's clear the company has big plans for including more flexible displays across a range of devices. With LG seemingly ready to release the technology on handsets - and Samsung and Huawei likely to follow suit - the company may find 2019 is the year of the roll-out display.