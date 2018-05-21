LG Q7 might be the best affordable phone of 2018

LG has announced its new fleet of Q-series smartphones, which look to take on the likes of the Moto G6 and Nokia 6 (2018).

Compared to last year’s model, the LG Q6 – a near-spitting image of the LG G6 with its 18:9 aspect ratio FullVision display – the LG Q7 borrows more from the new LG G7 ThinQ.

There are a few differences, like thin bezels near the top and bottom with no notch in sight, but the Q7's power button is on the phone's right-hand side and LG has sensibly opted for a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is an improvement over 2017’s Q6. This one has also made the jump from micro USB to USB-C, and supports Fast Charge.

A smarter mid-range phone

Digging into specifics, the new LG mid-ranger will come to market in three variations: the Q7, Q7 Plus and Q7 Alpha. Despite each housing the same 5.5-inch display, they're quite different on the inside.

Take a look at LG’s rather confusing spec sheet:

Chipset : 1.5 GHz Octa-Core or 1.8GHz Octa-Core

: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core or 1.8GHz Octa-Core Display : 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi) Memory :

: – Q7+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q7: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q7α: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera :

: – Q7+ : Rear 16MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP (Super Wide Angle 5MP only)

– Q7 : Rear 13MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP (Super Wide Angle 5MP only)

– Q7α : Rear 13MP with PDAF / Front 5MP (Super Wide Angle)

Battery : 3,000mAh

: 3,000mAh OS : Android 8.0 Oreo

: Android 8.0 Oreo Size : 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4mm

: 143.8 x 69.3 x 8.4mm Weight : 145g

: 145g Network : LTE / 3G / 2G

: LTE / 3G / 2G Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0

: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner / QLens / Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Q7+) / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / Google Assistant / Face Recognition / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Portrait Mode / Flash Jump Cut / Music Flash / Timer Helper / FM Radio

LG makes it clear that, depending on which phone you opt for, the rear camera will differ, as will the amount of RAM and onboard storage. High-end features like Quad DAC are coming to the Q7 Plus, but there’s no indication where that particular model will be released and how much it will cost.

Confusion aside, we’re happy to see what seems to be an across-the-board improvement here for the standard Q7, what with its Android Oreo software, fingerprint sensor and IP68 protection.

We still need hear about the price before the Moto G6 needs to worry about being dethroned from our list of the best cheap phones, but based on the US$239 pricing of the Q6, it’s clearly gunning for the budget-range champs.

Via Android Police