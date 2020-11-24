Leaked listing shows RTX 3000 mobile GPUs paired with AMD Ryzen 5000H CPU

Next-generation laptops packing the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 mobile GPUs will apparently play nice with AMD's latest Ryzen 5000H CPUs is a leaked slide is to be believed.

The slide, leaked by Wccftech, show that the upcoming generation of laptops featuring the new Nvidia Ampere GPUs - rumored to be release in January by Asus and MSI, with others to follow - will pair nicely with the upcoming AMD Cezanne CPU.

The current generation of AMD mobile processors, the AMD Ryzen 4000H, is limited to a PCIe 3.0 x8 interface which, according to Videocardz, is the reason laptops with the current-gen Ryzen mobile CPUs and GeForce RTX 2070s and RTX 2080s don't exist.

(Image credit: Wccftech)

Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1660s still viable, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 recommended with Core i7, Ryzen 7 CPUS

The configuration slide shows that Nvidia is not ready to jettison their GTX 1650s and GTX 1660s just yet - which is not surprising, since these are still fantastic budget-conscious GPUs.

As for the RTX 30 series, the recommended configurations show that either an Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU can be used for the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080, with the upcoming RTX 3060 recommended for Core i5 or Ryzen 5 CPUs.

Obviously, these configurations are just recommendations, so it's possible to see manufacturers tinker with these, but it's good to see that we're going to have plenty of variety in the upcoming generation of laptops.