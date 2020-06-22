iPadOS 14 release date, features and compatibility details

Apple has announced iPadOS 14, its newest operating system for iPads, so we now know the original iPadOS wasn't a one-off and Apple will continue to provide bespoke software updates to its tablets.

iPadOS, released in 2019, was a forked version of iOS which had a few features designed just for iPads, and iPadOS 14, its successor (announced at the same time as iOS 14, as the original iPadOS was a version of iOS 13) brings even more tweaks that'll hopefully improve your iPad experience.

Apple announced the features as part of WWDC 20 keynotes speech, which gave an overview of the new operating system, but we often find with Apple software there are more key features it doesn't share the details on straight away, so we could update this article over time as more come to light.

On top of this, the company hasn't released a compatibility list yet - we've included what we think it'll be, but we'll update this article for sure when the list is announced.

Finally, we don't know an iPadOS 14 release date, or even when its beta will drop, but again we'll let you know and update this piece when that information is finally provided.

These are the best iPads

iOS 14 release date, beta, features and supported iPhones

Read about iPadOS 13.5

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next big update for iPads

Apple's next big update for iPads When is it out? Likely around September, but with a beta before

Likely around September, but with a beta before How much will it cost? Nothing

iPadOS 14 will almost definitely be free - software updates from Apple, and all other tech companies for that matter, generally don't cost a thing, so if you've got a compatible iPad you'll only be paying for the internet and electricity iPadOS takes to download.

We're not as sure of when iPadOS 14 will drop, however, as while Apple's software is generally unveiled at WWDC, it's usually only released when the iPhone of the year is (which this year would be the iPhone 12). However the Covid-19 pandemic has allegedly caused that to be pushed back, and we're not sure by how much, so we could see iPadOS 14 released at any point from then to the end of the year or perhaps even 2021.

An iPadOS 14 beta could be released before then though, and it's possible one will be unveiled after WWDC 2020 - we'll let you know if it is. This will be a preliminary version of the update that keen users can download to test out.

(Image credit: Future)

iPadOS 14 compatibility

An official iPadOS 14 compatibility list hasn't been officially announced yet, but we'll update you when we find out which tablets will get the update.

Until then, we'll share the list of tablets iPadOS 13 worked on. We'd expect iPadOS 14 to come to most of these, save perhaps for one or two of the oldest, and it's very likely the new iPad Pro (2020) will be added too, as well as any possible future iPads like the iPad Air 4.

iPadOS 14 features

The following features are ones Apple has confirmed are coming to iPadOS 14.

iPadOS side-bar

The first new feature Apple mentioned for iPadOS 14 is improvements for its own apps - it used Photos as an example, and mentioned Notes and Files too - which adds a sidebar to improve navigation, in the same way macOS has a bar on the side that shows all the menus available.

If it wasn't already clear Apple wants iPadOS to feel like a 'Lite' version of macOS, it certainly is now.

iPadOS 14 widgets

(Image credit: Apple)

Arguably the biggest iOS 14 feature is widgets, and this is coming to iPadOS too, and it's possible they'll be even more useful on the larger iPad screens.

Widgets let you bring little snapshots of an app's functionality to your home screen, say, a music controller for your Spotify music or blobs that show how much money you've got in your bank account. In iPadOS 13 you could get these to the side of the home screen, but you couldn't move them about to different screens, which you can now do.

Android users will find widgets an old feature - those devices have had the widgets for over 10 years now - but with Apple bringing them to iPhones and iPads, the differences between the operating systems are diminishing.

iPadOS 14 Siri

As with iOS 14, Siri is getting an improvement with iPadOS 14, which includes smarter machine learning and results, and compact notifications for incoming calls instead of a total screen takeover.

Search too has been downsized so you don't need to hide the app you're using - a small search bar appears over your app or the homescreen without hiding it completely. It's now better at searching your iPad for apps and documents as well as browsing the web for answers to questions.

iPadOS 14 Apple Pencil

(Image credit: Future)

A big Apple Pencil feature coming to iPadOS is that the operating system will convert your hand-written and scrawled notes into actual text, which you can insert into a document or use as an email, for example. This will be hugely useful for people who prefer writing with their hand over typing on a keyboard (or people who simply don’t have a keyboard for their iPad, and it’ll be great for quickly taking notes or turning annotations into actual documents.

This works by you simply scribbling with your Apple Pencil over any text box, and the notes will be transformed into text.

The same principle applies for shapes, so if you're in a drawing or sketching app the device can 'see' shapes you try to draw, as well as lines, and convert them into actual shapes to neaten it up.

iPadOS 14 features from iOS 14

The majority of iPadOS 14's big features are actually from iOS 14, and while we've mentioned most of the big ones already, we should mention a few more key ones.

Apple Maps has been slowly seeing a big upgrade through 2020, with more US cites getting improved mapping and street view, and this will also come to cities in the UK and Canada with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Messages is getting changes so you can pin conversations, reply to specific messages in group chats and @ people to send specific messages to them in busy group chats.

Check out our iOS 14 page here for everything else you need to know about that operating system, and to read more in detail about these aforementioned features.