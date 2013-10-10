Is the UK about to finally get its hands on Google Wallet?

Google Wallet may be about to land in the UK in full app form, after a pretty strong hint was spotted on the website (thanks tipster!).

Head over to the Devices section and you'll be met with the following message: "Easily send money to anyone in the UK with an email address and store all your loyalty programmes and offers in one place. Enter your mobile number below and we'll send you a link to download the app."

That's a pretty explicit reference to the Brits right there, and it mentions both Android and iPhone devices.

However right now it's telling us that our phone numbers are too long or that our area codes are invalid. So it's either not quite live yet, or someone's just made a poorly-placed typo.

Wallet wonders

Google Wallet stores credit card info and loyalty cards for users to shop with on or offline. More importantly, it also works with touch payments on NFC-enabled devices.

Could the UK be getting this functionality alongside the release of Android 4.4 KitKat at the end of this month? The planets are aligning for a big event.

Google refused to comment on what this all means, so we'll all just have to hold tight.