iMac 2018: what we want to see

The iMac 2018 could use a refresh – short after the most recent model hit the market, packed with 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors, Intel released its 8th-generation Kaby Lake R and Coffee Lake processors. So, the iMac is currently one generation behind the competition when it comes to hardware – but we think the iMac 2018 will remedy this situation.

Following the surprise announcement for the MacBook Pro 2018, we may see the same happen with the iMac 2018. We’ve seen speculation from famed Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo suggesting that the iMac 2018 will be one of the Macs released by Apple – alongside the Mac Mini 2018.

Beyond that, we’ve seen rumors that three of the Macs that Apple will release this year will offload some functionality to a co-processor. We already saw the new MacBook Pros doing this, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the iMac 2018 followed the iMac Pro in its ‘Hey Siri’ implementation. These co-processors are likely an early part of Apple’s rumored ‘Kalamata Initiative’, which will see Apple replacing all Intel processors with Cupertino-crafted silicon by 2020.

You should also keep in mind that the 20th anniversary of the iMac is next month. And, knowing Apple, we’re sure that it’s going to want to celebrate in some kind of commercially available way – so keep an eye out for some kind of special anniversary iMac.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Apple is keeping its mouth shut about the iMac 2018. However, that doesn’t stop us from speculating based on past releases and our Mac expertise. And, until Apple spills the beans, we’ve collected all the rumors and speculation we could find to help us figure out what the iMac 2018 will be.

Until Apple graces us with some concrete information about the iMac 2018, we’ll have to do a bit of speculation.

The iMac 2017 update was revealed on June 5, 2017 at Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) keynote. However, that didn’t happen this year – we didn’t see any hardware at WWDC 2018. So, hopefully we’ll see more information from Apple in September.

We could see the iMac 2018 coming out even sooner, even though time is kind of running out if it is going to come out before September – we just saw the new MacBook Pro come out without much in the way of fanfare, so we might see Apple repeating this strategy with the iMac – especially since the 20th anniversary of the iMac is next month.

iMac 2018 price

Again, there’s not much to go on right now concerning what the price of a 2018 iMac might be. Hopefully, the price won’t stray too much from last year’s models, unless there is going to be some seriously large upgrades when it comes to components.

The base price of last year’s iMac is $1,099 (£1,049, AU$1,599), so we’d like to see a similar price with the iMac 2018. Of course, the iMac comes in various configurations (and prices) to suit your needs.

With the high-end iMac Pro starting at $4,999 (£4,899, AU$7,299), we can envision an iMac 2018 costing between $1,000 (£1,000, AU$1,500) and $2,500 (£2,000, AU$3,000).

iMac 2018: what we want to see

While we don’t know too much about what the iMac 2018 will be like, we’ve got plenty of ideas about what we’d like to see in a new version of the all-in-one. Read on for our suggestions that would make the iMac 2018 the best iMac ever.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary in style

For any gadget, 20 years in the business is a big deal, so we’d love to see Apple do something special to mark the anniversary for this year’s iMac.

Apple have released special versions of its hardware to mark milestones before, such as the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh, which was released in 1997 to mark Apple’s 20th birthday. Not to mention the release of the iPhone X to mark the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone.

With the iMac being so beloved, and its design so iconic, a special version of the iMac 2018 that paid tribute to its past could be a big hit with Apple fans and collectors.

A revamped design

While we love the look of the iMac, it’s sort of had the same design for the past 10 years, so 2018 could be a great year to tweak the look. That could mean a minor revision, such as slimming the body even further, or something more drastic.

Rumors of an iMac redesign have been swirling since a post on Reddit, apparently by a ‘Foxconn Insider’ who worked for the company that builds the devices for Apple, claimed there would be an update to the iMac and its peripherals.

Color-wise, the aluminum design of the iMac has been a staple since 2007, so we wouldn’t mind seeing another color option with the iMac 2018 – perhaps a Space Gray version, like the iMac Pro?

Take inspiration from the iMac Pro

The iMac Pro is a fantastic device, and while it is definitely a product aimed at a completely different audience than the iMac 2018 will be, there are a few things the standard iMac could incorporate from its more expensive sibling.

We’d love to see the iMac 2018 ditch the hard drive, and instead stick with solid state drives – this would allow Apple to make it even slimmer, while giving it a huge speed boost. Even better for photographers and filmmakers is if Apple allowed UHS-II SD card support, thereby streamlining the post-production process.

The iMac Pro also features some clever cooling technology to help reduce the heat of the components, again allowing for a thinner design without noisy fans, and we’d love to see that in the iMac 2018 as well.

Oh, and did we mention we’d really like to see a Space Gray iMac?

Take inspiration from the MacBook and iPhone

Whilst we’re getting ideas from other Apple devices, there’s a few things we’d like to see from the iPhone and MacBook appear in the iMac 2018.

For example, how cool would it be if the Touch Bar from certain MacBooks turned up on a redesigned iMac keyboard? Those touch-sensitive buttons would be a fantastic addition.

Also, we’ve been very impressed by the Face ID technology of the iPhone X, so if Apple is thinking of upgrading the FaceTime camera on the iMac 2018, we’d love to see this included, so we could unlock our new iMac with just a glance.

Boosted specs

We’d love to see the iMac 2018 toting some of the very latest, and best, components when it’s revealed to the world.

While we’d love to see the iMac 2018, at least the entry-level version, running one of Intel’s latest quad core processors, if the iMac uses Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs, we may even see an iMac 2018 with a six-core processor, which would give the all-in-one a real boost when it comes to multitasking.

Graphics-wise, the iMac could stick with AMD’s Vega graphics cards, and if Apple goes for one of the latest AMD card, or even one that has yet to be released, then the iMac 2018 could have some serious graphical chops.

Fingers crossed we see some – or all – of these predictions come to fruition later this year.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this report