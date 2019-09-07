IFA 2019 awards: TechRadar's best of the show

There's been a heap of top tech shown off at IFA 2019 in Berlin - from the latest smart speakers and phones, to state-of-the-art wearables and dazzling 8K TVs.

There’s a lot to take in, but don’t worry because we’ve scouted the halls, booths and conferences to bring you the very best in our IFA 2019 awards.

Some tough choices were made, but our team of crack judges got their heads together to really thrash out which deserved our nod - so here are the winners of TechRadar’s IFA 2019 awards.

Best in show: Sonos Move

Our best in show award for IFA 2019 goes to the Sonos Move. It may be pricey, but the portable Sonos Move justifies every penny with its smart connectivity and living-room worthy sound.

This is the first time Sonos has created a portable speaker with a built-in battery, and it's an excellent additional to the firm's smart speaker range. When you get home, it can seamlessly join your home network of wired Sonos speakers too - making it truly multi-functional.

Best smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is a feature packed smartphone without the flagship price tag. There's a huge, vibrant 6.7-inch Full HD display, triple rear cameras, flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

It's certainly no slouch then, and with 5G connectivity too the Galaxy A90 5G is one of the most affordable handsets which supports for next generation network.

Best TV: Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED

Owning an 8K TV is becoming more realistic as Samsung adds its smallest high-definition panel to its line-up. The 55-inch 8K TV brings the eye-popping resolution to a new, lower (but still expensive) price point at a size which will comfortably fit in most homes.

Samsung's QLED panel is bright, colorful and detailed and it can upscale any content to 8K.

Best in home theater: Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition

A soundbar with Amazon smarts built in - what's not to like about that? Anker's Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition provides access to Prime Video, Netflix and a host of TV channel apps.

It supports 4K playback - so long as you're plugging it into a 4K TV - and you can use Alexa Voice Control via the soundbar as well.

Best in smart home: Philips Hue Edison bulbs

Philips has made its smart bulbs trendy with the introduction of the Hue Edison range. Sporting the popular filament style you'll see in many a hipster coffee shop these days, these are the first Philips Hue bulbs you won't want to hide behind a shade.

They plug and play just like the rest of the Hue range, with control via a smartphone app, or by using your voice via Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Best smart speaker: Sonos Move

We've already talked about the Sonos Move, as it's bagged our best in show award, so it's no surprise to find it scooping up our best smart speaker accolade as well.

It's great to see Sonos breaking into new areas (like it has with its Ikea partnership), and the addition of a portable, Bluetooth speaker with great sound quality to the range is a welcome one.

Best headphones: Sony WI-1000XM2

Sony's new noise-canceling neckband earphones look to be another impressive addition to this line of big-hitting buds.

These new headphones build on the class-leading design of their predecessors, packing in an updated noise -cancellation processor – the same one that's used in our all-time favorite true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3s.

Best wearable: Garmin Venu

The Garmin Venu is packed with all the features you’d expect from a Garmin smartwatch such as GPS and a heart rate monitor, along with a vibrant AMOLED display - the first time this screen type has featured on one of its watches.

Where the Venu really excels is with fitness tracking, with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available including sleep and respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, relaxation reminders, hydration tracking, and more.

Best in Computing: Asus ProArt StudioBook

The ProArt StudioBook One is the "most graphically-powerful laptop" in the world - plus it has a touchscreen display instead of a touchpad, which is pretty cool.

With an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics card and an Intel Core i9 processor, as well as a 15-inch 4K Pantone validated display with 120Hz refresh rate, it’s certainly set to be an incredibly powerful mobile workstation that’s aimed at digital creatives and professionals.