Icons and screenshots of Chromium-based Edge appear online

Icons and screenshots have leaked showing Microsoft’s upcoming overhaul of its Edge web browser, which will be based on the Chromium engine.

After Microsoft’s surprising (but not completely unexpected) announcement last year that it was going to use Chromium as the engine for its struggling Edge web browser, we’ve been eager to see what this redesign could look like.

Now, a few snippets have emerged online that gives us a brief glimpse of the new Chrome-based Edge. Twitter user ADeltaX posted screenshots (below) of the apparent installer screen for the new version of Edge, which shows up when you download and install the browser.

Nice MS Edge Installer@ALumia_Italia pic.twitter.com/gpIk7tyHmJFebruary 24, 2019

While this doesn’t show us anything of the browser itself, it does suggest that we may soon be able to try out an early version of it.

Iconoclastic

We’ve also got a brief look at Chromium-based Edge’s icon, thanks to a hastily-deleted tweet by Chris Heilmann, program manager for open web and browsers at Microsoft.

Heilmann had apparently posted a picture with two Edge icons on his taskbar. One was the standard blue Edge icon, but the other was a yellow version with the word ‘Can’ across it. Many people have taken this as a reference to Chromium Canary, which is an early version of Chromium builds that contain the very latest features for people to try out.

Although Heilmann deleted the tweet, some people were fast enough to save the images and repost them (see below).

Here’s the tweet that was deleted pic.twitter.com/nbjoeI9nrAFebruary 26, 2019

Hopefully, as we mentioned earlier, this means that we’ll be getting our hands on an early version of Edge Chromium soon.

The best web browser 2019

Via Bleeping Computer