I Am Not Okay With This season 2: what we know

Wondering if I Am Not Okay With This will get return for season 2? The new supernatural dark comedy-drama hasn't been officially renewed by Netflix just yet, but it's got a fairly good chance of coming back. It's been a fixture of Netflix's top 10 list in the US and UK since launch, and has also gained traction on platforms like Tumblr and Twitter.

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, I Am Not Okay With This comes from the director of The End of the F***ing World, and Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. Forsman also created the graphic novel that became The End of the F***ing World – so it's very much a companion piece to that great series. It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, both of which appeared in the IT movies.

After burning through these first 7 short episodes, then, you're probably wondering when I Am Not Okay With This season 2 will arrive, and where the story will go after the bloody season one finale. Below, we'll explain what we know about the chances of a second season – and what we expect to happen in the next set of episodes.

When will I Am Not Okay With This be renewed or canceled for season 2?

Netflix usually waits a little while to renew its shows, to judge how big the audience is. In the case of Locke and Key season 2, for example, executive producer Carlton Cuse said it'll be a month after the premiere before a decision is made either way – this was described as a Netflix "policy". Expect, then, to learn about the future of I Am Not Okay With This at some point this Spring.

To take another teen genre show that didn't get a second season on Netflix, zombie drama Daybreak debuted in late October, and was canceled in mid-December. So, whether I Am Not Okay With This is renewed or canned, we'll find out in the next couple of months.

The show hasn't been renewed yet, but if it comes back for season 2, you can probably expect it at a similar time in 2021.

I Am Not Okay With This season 2: there is a plan for multiple seasons

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Not Okay With This ends with a storyline teased for season 2 – the shadowy figure that follows Syd (Sophia Lillis) throughout the series finally introduces himself, and suggests they're something of a team now. The figure's identity is kept a secret, but speculation points towards the shadowy man being Syd's father, who was previously thought dead. We'll have to wait until season 2 to find out more about that particular plot, but this feels like a logical extension of what's been explored in this first set of episodes.

No doubt we'll see the fallout of Syd using her telekinetic powers to pop the head of Brad, Dina's ex-boyfriend, too. In theory, her entire high school now knows her secret – though it's possible they won't be certain of what to make of what happened. Will Dina forgive Syd for what happened?

There are plans for 'subsequent seasons' of the show already. By no means were these seven episodes meant as a one-off or miniseries.

"I want to make sure that Sydney is essentially a Chosen One, the only one right now, and she absolutely hates that and she has to come to terms with what it means to do that," director and executive producer Jonathan Entwistle told Collider.

"There is, without going into too much detail, a much bigger under-the-surface conspiracy, if you will, that goes back much, much further to do with the powers, that will then come to light for the subsequent seasons where she and her powers, being the most powerful, will be used to somebody else's gain and/or not, depending on where we go."

Sounds like interesting material for a follow-up year. Let's hope it happens.