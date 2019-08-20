Hurry! Three's 'half price for six months' unlimited data phone deals are coming to an end

For the HD streamers and gamers of the world, having a data cap is the ultimate burden and while unlimited data contracts are a readily available option, they're not exactly cheap. That's why Three's half price unlimited data deals have been just so tempting.

Unfortunately, it's a promotion that Three will now be bringing to an end at 11.59pm on Thursday, 22 August meaning if you wanted to get involved with this offer you'll have to act very quickly.

For those less informed on the world of Three mobile deals, let us break this offer down. On any unlimited data contract from Three - both SIM only and phones - you can cut the monthly bills in half for the first six months.

For example, that could mean scoring an unlimited data iPhone XR for £29 a month (saving £174) or a SIM only offer for just £10. Once those first six months are over, you will go back to paying for the full price but those bargain months really will help to slash your bills right down.

So if you're in need of some serious internet data limits, consult the top deals down below or head to Three to see all of Three's cut price offers in full. We've also got a list of the best mobile phone deals if you happen to miss this sale.

Three's half price SIM only and mobile phone deals:

Unlimited SIM only plan from Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month for the first six months, then £20 per month

£20 per month for this kind of tariff already ranks near the top on our unlimited data SIM deals comparison. So halving the price of bills for the first six months is a fantastic added perk. But this deal probably won't be around for long, so grab it while you can if you like the look of it...

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39 per month for the first six months, then £78 per month

This offer from Three feels extra special. It offers the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G for just £38 a month. That means you're getting 5G capabilities, an unlimited data cap and one of the newest and best phones on the market.

View Deal

iPhone XR from Three | 24 months | £49 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £29 per month for the first six months, then £58 per month

£29 a month is a brilliant price for any iPhone XR deal so being able to pay that for unlimited data is excellent. Of course, it does go back up to £58 a month after that but those first six months help cut your overall cost down by £174, which is a huge saving.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 from Three | 24 months | £79 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month for the first six months, then £54 per month

If you would rather go with Samsung, you can drop your first six months down to £27 a month. Considering this is currently one of our favourite phones on the market, we think being able to pay just £27 a month for it is a brilliant offer - just watch when the price jumps up to £54 after.

View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28 per month for the first six months, then £56 per month

One of the newest flagship devices on the block, this is an excellent opportunity to get the best of OnePlus, completely decked out with data, while not having to go all out on costs. For the first six months you'll be paying just £28 a month, that price jumps back up to £56 after that first period.

View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro from Three | 24 months | £79 upfront | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25.50 per month for the first six months, then £51 per month

Finally, the best from Huawei. If you're a camera devotee, then this is the deal for you. At £25.50 a month for the first six months, this is a great price for this powerhouse device. Even when it jumps up to £51, that is still a pretty decent price considering what you're getting.

View Deal

Not seeing your dream handset in the list above? There are loads of other handsets you can grab with this promotion from Three, including the likes of the iPhone XS, Apple iPhone 8, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and many more. Head over to the Three website for even more.

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.