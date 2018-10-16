Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 arrive to steal iPhone XS' thunder

If you're a fan of a premium smartphone, chances are you're charting the rise of the new Huawei breed of smartphones with interest - and the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 are going to pique said enthusiasm further.

These two new flagship handsets incorporate the best technology the brand has to offer, with the Mate 20 Pro adding high-end features and a genuine world first.

While we don't have exact prices for most of the world, we do know they'll be among the pricier on the market in Australia: the Huawei Mate 20 Pro price is AU$1,599 (around $1,140, £860), which is significantly more expensive than the standard Mate 20, which is priced at AU$1,099 (around $780, £590).

We've had a decent amount of time with both of these phones, so here's our hands on: Huawei Mate 20 Pro review and our hands on: Mate 20 review too.

Pro team

The standout performer of the two handsets is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which offers a high-end spec list.

Let's start with the world-first feature though: if you've got a friend in dire need of some battery life, and their handset supports wireless charging (we're thinking the Google Pixel 3, for instance) then you can place it back-to-back with the Mate 20 Pro and get some juice across.

Talking of battery, the 4200mAh battery should be one of the stronger on the market - in our five day preview with the phone, we noted that "we've gone a full 8-hour work day (with no charge-breaks) and still had 79% battery left," which is pretty impressive for a top-end handset.

The innards are strong too: the new Kirin 980 chip from Huawei is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with additional space provided by a nanoSD card. This is a new format from Huawei, meaning it'll be more expensive to expand the storage on this phone.

The display is probably the most impressive thing on the phone (well, after the battery life if it can last as long as it seems) and you'll be getting a 6.4-inch curved OLED display, and a WHD long-style display (19.5:9, if you're getting technical) and that means 3120 x 1440 resolution packed into the small frame.

The camera is the other high-end spec to let you know about, with a 40MP, 20MP and 8MP sensor on the back, delivering low light performance, ultra-wide angle snaps and a 3x telephoto zoom, with a 24MP sensor on the front for selfies.

If you want to find out more, then you know what to do: head to our hands on Huawei Mate 20 Pro review.

The Mate you might want

Why might you want this phone? Well, firstly it's cheaper but it brings many of the same specs as the Mate 20 Pro.

The same Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB RAM (with a 4GB variant too) and the EMUI user interface based on Android 9.

The camera array is a triple-sensor line up, but not as impressive in terms of the megapixel count: 16MP, 12MP and 8MP in the mix, although it's still 24MP on the front.

The battery is only 4,000mAh, but should still last a long time, and the display is larger: 6.5-inch but only Full HD resolution: 2244 x 1080.

You can also expand this phone's internal storage up to 256GB further by using the nano SD slot inside, and you're also getting the same color options too.

We're still waiting on a proper release date for these phones, and we'll update the news piece when we know more.