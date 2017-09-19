HTC Ocean Master tipped to be firm's third 2017 flagship phone

The HTC U11 and HTC U Ultra might not be the only flagships from the company this year, as a Twitter user has posted about another apparently upcoming phone, said to be launching in November and packing high-end specs.

The source, going by the name “Corn Chen”, is new to leaks, so we’d take this with a huge pinch of salt, but he claims that the phone is called the Ocean Master (though this is likely an internal codename rather than the launch name) and that it comes in two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both models will apparently have 6-inch screens and come with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing one.

Those specs make it sound a bit like a larger version of the HTC U11 – which has a 5.5-inch screen, a 12MP camera and also comes in both 4GB and 6GB configurations, though the latter is only available in a handful of countries, so it may well be that the 6GB Ocean Master won’t be widely launched either.

Ocean Master :6"12MP 8MP 4GB RAM/64GB ROM & 6GB RAM/128GB ROMOcean Lite:5.2"4GB RAM / 64GB ROMOcean Harmony:6"4GB RAM / 64GB ROMSeptember 18, 2017

More mid-rangers

But this isn’t the only phone HTC apparently has on the way this year, as the same source also mentions an Ocean Harmony with a 6-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and an Ocean Lite with a 5.2-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which sounds a lot like a previously leaked phone that was known as the Ocean Life.

Those sound more like mid-rangers, and the Lite will apparently land in November, we’d imagine alongside the Ocean Master, while the Harmony will supposedly be announced in December.

Again, we wouldn’t count on any of this being accurate, but if you’ve been itching for a new HTC handset there’s a chance that you won’t have long to wait.

Via PocketNow and Juggly.cn