How to watch WWE Backlash 2018 live: stream for free from any device

It's AJ Styles against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Phenomenal One versus the King of Strong Style. They did battle at Wrestlemania 34. They faced off again at the Greatest Royal Rumble. And tonight, they go one more time at the WWE's latest pay-per-view Backlash 2018. And you can live stream the whole damn show.

WWE Backlash 2018 - when and where The Backlash pay-per-view has been a semi-regular fixture on the WWE calendar since 1999. The 2018 event is coming out of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The action gets going tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (1am BST Monday morning in the UK). And, as you'll see below, there are loads of options to live stream the whole thing

Fighting champion Styles has taken the win in their first two encounters, but the vicious Nakamura is desperate for the WWE Championship title - and blood. And because this is a No Disqualification bout, anything goes. Chairs, tables and those dangerous low blows that Shinsuke seems so fond of.

And the WWE has booked a strong undercard for Backlash 2018 to watch, too, with grapplers from Raw and Smackdown brands involved. The Intercontinental, United States and both Women's titles are all on the line, while Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe face off in a grudge match. And there's even room for fan favorite Daniel Bryan. Yes! Yes! YES!

Sound pretty good? You bet it does. And getting a live stream for Backlash 2018 is super simple. There are a few ways of watching and we'll tell you about all of them below - wherever in the world you live and absolutely free.

Live stream on the WWE Network

First thing's first...the WWE Network is your primary port of call for the most comprehensive wrestling coverage on the planet. It's a paid subscription service (think Netflix, but only for the WWE) available pretty much anywhere in the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and including the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The list of devices you can watch on is almost as lengthy, with apps for iOs and Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs all included. The cost of course varies from territory to territory, but the $9.99 or £9.99 monthly bills in the US and UK should give you a good idea. That includes the Backlash live stream and the ability to re-watch every PPV the WWE has ever put on. Just wanting to watch Styles v Nakamura and don't want the WWE Network after Backlash 2018? Then there's a free trial available, too. Head to the WWE Network website to sign up.

How to watch Backlash 2018: US stream

Stick to the WWE network

If you're watching from the United States, then we don't know why you wouldn't just grab a sub to the WWE network. It's the most cost effective way to watch. Other pay-per-view providers including Dish, Cable One and Verizon are showing Backlash 2018, but they cost upwards of $40 each.

How to watch WWE Backlash: Canada stream

It's the WWE Network again

It's a similar story to your south of the border neighbours. The WWE Network is the cheapest, most convenient place to watch. You can go for PPV via providers such as Bell, SaskTel and Viewers Choice, but expect to pay more than on Vince McMahon's own live stream service.

How watch Backlash 2018: UK live stream

Sky Sports Box Office is the UK's official broadcaster

Something like a more traditional pay-per-view model, you can get hold of Backlash live (and multiple repeats in the next few days) if you part with £14.95. So it's not too much more expensive, if you'd sooner not commit to a subscription model on the WWE Network. And because it's bank holiday Monday tomorrow, you don't need to worry about the ridiculous timings - just make sure the coffee is brewed in time for the 1am start time! Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to watch the Backlash live stream in Australia

Main Event or WWE Network

Fancy watching Styles, Nakamura, Rollins, Orton and the rest over a lazy Monday morning at home (or even at work!)? Then you can tune in on the Main Event channel at the cost of $24.95. The action gets going at 10am. Australia is one of the many countries in which the WWE Network is available, so that's also a good choice.

How to watch Backlash 2018: Japan stream

The WWE Network is available in Japan

Nakamura may technically be the heel going in to tonight's main event, but we're betting that most people in his home town of Osaka and, indeed, the rest of Japan will be willing the King of Strong Style to steal the gold. Backlash 2018 will start at 9am Monday morning in Japan. Alternatively, DMM.com, J:Com and Sukachan are all listed as offering PPV options.

How to watch Backlash 2018 live in India

Sony Ten 3 is the place in India

Jinder Mahal may not be on the Backlash 2018 card, but we reckon there will still be a lot of people setting their alarms for the 5.30am start time on the sub-continent. Sony Ten 3 is the channel to tune in to or, if you prefer, the WWE Network is available in India as well. If you'd prefer to tap in to the coverage from the US, you could always use a VPN to get the commentary you know so well from the likes of Michael Cole and Jonathan Coachman.

