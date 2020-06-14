How to watch The King of Staten Island: stream Judd Apatow's new movie from anywhere

Judd Apatow is perhaps best known for his more straightforward comedic works, with the American director, writer and producer bringing us modern classics like Bridesmaids, Knocked Up and Anchorman. But as his latest film proves, the Freaks and Geeks creator can also turn his considerable talents to more serious subject matter. Here's where to watch The King of Staten Island - streaming details and everything else you need to know about the new Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson movie are right here.

The King of Staten Island cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Judd Apatow Cast: Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Steve Buscemi Run time: 136 minutes Rating: R (strong language, drug use)

Co-written by and starring Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson (Ariana Grande's ex, if you must), The Legend of Staten Island centers on 24-year-old New Yorker Scott (Davidson), who's firefighter father dies in an accident when he's still a child. He subsequently drops out of high school, spends most of his time getting high, and limits his life's ambitions to opening a hipster restaurant-cum-tattoo parlor one day.

The film is something of an autobiography for Davidson, who's own childhood experiences are reflected by The King of Staten Island's story - his firefighter Dad having died in service during the 9/11 attacks.

It's Apatow's most overtly serious work to date, replacing the bar room humor of films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin and Trainwreck with a more darkly comedic take on the trademark Apatovian theme of arrested development. Any belly laughs are tempered by the fact that it's ultimately a raw and revealing portrait of an emotionally lost young man.

Enough of the film school pretensions, though. Having originally been scheduled to premiere at SXSW and launch in cinemas this fall, Apatow's latest movie has gone straight to VoD streaming due to the Covid-19 pandemic - so here's how to watch The King of Staten Island online from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch The King of Staten Island from abroad

The King of Staten Island is now available to watch on demand in a number of countries all over the world - but it's not universally covered.

While its VoD release means you can now stream it in places like the US, UK and Canada, some markets miss out due to the film's original cinematic launch still being a possibility - Australia and New Zealand being two such examples.

This is particularly problematic if you've bought the film, but subsequently find yourself abroad and unable to watch The King of Staten Island due to local geo-blocking restrictions.

Where to watch The King of Staten Island: streaming guide and VoD details

As we've said, The King of Staten Island dumped most of its theatrical release plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic making cinemas something of no-go zone for the foreseeable future.

Here's a look at the most popular streaming services where you can stream the new Judd Apatow movie online right now - some will require you to verify your credit card details in order to sign-up, but others like Vudu will let you pay via PayPal if that's more convenient.

Watch The King of Staten Island in the US ($19.99): Prime Video | Vudu

Watch The King of Staten Island in the UK (£13.99): Prime Video | Rakuten TV

Watch The King of Staten Island in Canada ($19.99): YouTube | iTunes

Remember that if you've rented The King of Staten Island but can't stream it when you want to because you're abroad, a good VPN like ExpressVPN will help you regain access to and watch all of the digital content you purchased at home.