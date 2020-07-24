How to watch Rogue Trip online: stream the new Woodruff docuseries on Disney Plus

Care to visit a skull-filled cave in Papua New Guinea, abseil down a waterfall in Columbia, or explore an underwater reef made of fighter jets in Lebanon? While that’s unlikely right now, what with pandemic-imposed travel restrictions and all, Disney Plus is bringing these far-flung locales to your living room with Rogue Trip. It's an exclusive six-part docuseries courtesy of National Geographic, starring ABC news journalist Bob Woodruff and his son, Mack. Join in the journey and watch Rogue Trip online today to be a part of their adventure.

Although it’s targeted at a more grown-up audience than some of your usual Disney fare, it’s still very much family-friendly: full of thrilling encounters, jaw-dropping spectacles, and heartfelt sentiment – like The Goonies or Indiana Jones but in real life! ABC News war correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year old son Mack traverse six countries – Columbia, Pakistan, and Ethiopia among them – generally neglected by tourists or with a chequered national history. As well as exploring the past, though, our two guides look for the positives and to the future, resulting in a nuanced perspective on these fascinating locations.

Among their exploits, Bob and Mack meet mysterious tribes, traverse majestic landscapes, befriend locals, and come face to face with wild animals – mischievous monkeys, crocodiles, and, in one episode, a ravenous hyena. It’s got plenty of aww-shucks sentiment, too, with the father-son bond central to the show: Mack admits that “my 10-year-old self would be pretty jealous of all the time I get to spend with you now.” Cue the waterworks! Or barf bag, depending on how you feel about these kind of things...

Episode 1 takes us to Columbia, where the intrepid duo’s itinerary is a thrill-seeker's dream: they wind through the Amazon Rainforest, clamber down a waterfall with former rebels, and horse ride with barefoot cowboys. If you find yourself hooked on this combination of fun, education, and exploration, then all six episodes are available to stream instantly.

Get wild without leaving home and watch Rogue Trip online today. All you need to do is follow our guide below - but the if you want to save some time, the key to it all is a great value Disney Plus subscription.

