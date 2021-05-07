How to watch Mythic Quest season 2 - stream new Apple TV Plus series online

Turning coal into diamonds is the name of the game for Ian and Poppy in Mythic Quest season 2. The expansion may be stalling under their stewardship, but the studio's ever-inspiring creative directors know just what's required: high pressure and friction. Two conditions that certainly aren't making the return to the office any easier for the rest of the team, who can only watch on in horror. Read on as we explain how to watch Mythic Quest season 2 online with Apple TV Plus, wherever you are in the world.

Guest star Snoop Dogg - yes, Snoop Dogg - speaks for all of us when he asks when the new expansion is being released, but the outlook is bleak with the terrible twosome in charge.

Ian feels threatened by the shift in the balance of power, while Poppy can't tread on her co-workers fast enough after her meteoric rise, the egomaniacal monster growing more destructive by the day.

It's not all doom and gloom, thankfully, with romance on the cards for Rachel and Dana, while Jo manages to tease out Brad's human side, C.W., who's having to work remotely for his health, confronts issues from his past... and David keeps whimpering fruitlessly into the void.

Just how do you follow up the biggest multiplayer video game of all time? Here's how to watch Mythic Quest season 2 online with Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Mythic Quest season 2 from anywhere

The show is exclusive to Apple TV Plus, and the first two episodes of Mythic Quest season 2 premiere on the service on Friday, May 7. There are nine episodes in total, with new episodes landing on the service every Friday from then on. Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone-maker's very own exclusive streaming service. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids' shows, with most available in glorious 4K and HDR, the service currently costs $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month. You can sign up and watch Apple TV+ content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, in addition to some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, as well as Roku, and Fire TV devices. Apple TV Plus currently offers a seven-day FREE trial, and if you're new to the service and have just bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac you're currently entitled to a massive bonus of a full year's subscription to the streaming service.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively tiny library of films and shows to get stuck into, what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The service's launch calling card was The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, which was complemented by See - an epic sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series, Servant.

The service's surprise big breakout show so far has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, which follows an American football coach hired to coach a Premier League football team, which has earned an army of fans and a sizeable amount of gongs during this year's awards season.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace - alongside incoming second seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

The Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, promises a 'large-scale Western' that stars big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The Shrink Next Door, meanwhile, is a new comedy series based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, that is set to bring together Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, while Foundation is a much-anticipated sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov, and starring Chernobyl's Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

