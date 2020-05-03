How to watch Billions season 5 online: stream the new series anywhere for free

Headlined by Hollywood stars Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, Billions was first released in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of the most popular shows on TV. Now, with a fifth series set to drop at the height of lockdown, there's never been a better time to acquaint yourself with the murky world of Axe Capital. Read on as we explain how to watch Billions season 5 online for free - stream every episode from anywhere in the world with the help of our guide.

Billions season 5 cheat sheet The release date for Billions season 5 is Sunday, May 3, when episode 1 'The New Decas' airs on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT in the US. Those without cable be easily stream it via Hulu, which offers FREE trials of both its core packages and add-ons like Showtime.

Billions season 5 is comprised of 12 hour-long episodes, the first seven of which will air on consecutive weekends on Showtime in the US starting May 3. Thereafter, the show will go a coronavirus-enforced hiatus, with the remaining five episodes set to air later in the year.

Once again, the magnetic Lewis takes center stage as Bobby 'Axe' Axlerod, the talented but ruthless head honcho of Axe Capital. Keeping him on his toes is Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades, who begins the show as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and is hellbent on proving that Axe's hedge fund success isn't solely down to good judgement.

The supporting cast is every bit as impressive, featuring the likes of Maggie Siff (Mad Men, Sons Of Anarchy), Malin Akerman (Watchmen) and Toby Leonard Moore (Daredevil, John Wick).

Ready to get started? Read on to learn how to watch Billions season 5 online from anywhere - including for free.

How to watch Billions from outside your country

It may seem unlikely, but should you find yourself abroad during these difficult times, geo-blocking will almost certainly prohibit you from accessing the streaming services you would normally use (and pay for) at home.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to watch Billions season 5 online no matter where you are. This neat bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can watch all your favorite shows live or on-demand, just like you would from the comfort of your sofa.

The number of VPNs to choose from is mind-boggling, so we'll keep it simple: after hours of testing, we recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Billions online wherever you are.

How to watch Billions season 5 for FREE in the US

New Billions season 5 episodes air Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US and can also be streamed via the cable network's website, where a free trial offer is available. However, cord-cutters will want to give serious consideration to Hulu. The great value streaming service starts at just $5.99 a month, boasts a FREE 30-day trial period, and offers Showtime as a $10.99 per month add-on - complete with its own free trial. It's also got all four previous seasons of Billions available for on-demand streaming as well as offering season 5's episodes. The same is true of Sling TV, where Showtime is available as an add-on for $10 a month, but without the option of a free trial. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to access the services you pay for at home and watch Billions like you normally would.

How to watch Billions season 5 online in the UK for FREE

Billions season 5 is currently billed as "coming soon" by Sky, which has historically aired the show on its Sky Atlantic channel shortly after it releases in the US. That's good news for folks in the UK, as it means it should be possible to watch Billions season 5 for free when it comes out in Albion. That's thanks to Sky's streaming-only sibling Now TV, which offers a free 7-day trial of its excellent value Entertainment Pass. It costs a reasonable £8.99 a month thereafter and includes the first four seasons of Billions among the 300+ box sets it offers for on-demand streaming. Anyone with a Sky subscription will find Billions available to stream via the Sky Go app, while any UK residents outside of the country for whatever reason can always grab a VPN to watch whatever streaming they subscribe to from abroad.

How to watch Billions for free online in Australia

Billions is a Stan exclusive in Australia and that's no bad thing. Not only is the streaming service airing new season 5 episodes every Sunday from May 3, right in line with Showtime in America, but it can be had for as little as AU$10 a month. It's also got the full Billions back catalogue, and hosts everything from RuPaul's Drag Race and Friends to Breaking Bad, The Loudest Voice and The Handmaid's Tale. Better still, Stan offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can check it out for yourself - and you can cancel at any time, unlike with most pay TV packages. If this is how you would normally watch Billions online in Australia but are out of the country for whatever reason, remember that you can use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under stream all your favorite shows just like you normally would.

Watch Billions season 5 online in Canada

It's also a one-stop-shop in Canada, where Crave is the only streaming service to offer Billions for online viewing. It will be releasing new season 5 episodes each Sunday starting on May 3, so there's no risk of falling behind the Showtime schedule in the US. It's also got a seriously impressive VOD catalogue that includes Billions season 1-4 along with the likes of Homeland, Westworld and Run. Here's how to sign-up for Crave and explore the various options, while subscribers who might be out of the country should remember that using the service like they would at home is as simple as getting a VPN.