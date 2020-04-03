How to watch 1917: stream the movie online from anywhere today

Few movies in 2019 were as well received as Sam Mendes' 1917, which won an Oscar for Best Cinematography and would have scooped a whole lot more gongs at the Academy Awards were it not for Bong Joon-ho's magnus opus, Parasite. Not seen the instant WW1 classic yet? Read on and our guide explains how to watch 1917 online from anywhere in the world.

1917 cheat sheet Released: 2019 Director: Sam Mendes Cast: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch Rating (US/UK): R / 15

Without spoiling things for film fans, we can briefly outline the premise of 1917. At the height of World War I, British soldiers Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) face the seemingly impossible task of delivering crucial orders to comrades entrenched deep in enemy territory.

The drama is hammered home by the fact that one of the 1,600 British troops stuck behind enemy lines is the brother of Lance Cpl. Blake. And while the film's two leading men weren't necessarily A-listers before 1917, the movie is added some serious star gravitas courtesy of appearances from Colin Firth and Benedict Cumerbatch.

If you haven't seen it already, 1917 was one of last year's most impressive movies - so follow our guide as we explain how to watch 1917 online no matter where you are in the world.

Want more movies? Here's how to watch The Invisible Man

How to watch 1917 from outside your country

While many, if not most, of us will be at home self-isolating in line with government guidelines right now, the fact is you may still find yourself away from during these unprecedented times - in which case, a taste of home may just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, when it comes to watching your usual streaming services, from abroad, this isn't always possible due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy remedy. Downloading a VPN lets you to watch movies like 1917 and much more no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch 1917 from nearly anywhere in the world.

Feeling brave? Here's how to watch Contagion online

How to watch 1917: online streaming options in the US

Streaming 1917 online in the US is easy and it's available to watch on a large number of services. The most familiar option for many may be Amazon Prime Video, which lets you rent 1917 in HD for $5.99. This option gives you 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish it once you've pressed play, so you're free to take a break. Alternatively, you can buy it outright for $19.99 from Amazon. If 20 bucks sounds like a lot, just remember how much a ticket costs at your local movie theater - and you get to go to the toilet whenever you want. Nope, it's not free like so much content is for Prime subscribers, but that's to be expected for such a new release - one that would likely still be in cinemas were it not for the coronavirus. However, if you're looking to bolster your streaming arsenal, know that Prime subscribers can binge-watch shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey for free with their membership - and there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. If you want to watch 1917 in 4K HDR, then you should head to iTunes. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch 1917 just as if you were at home.

How to watch 1917 online: UK streaming options

Those in the UK will need to exercise patience to watch 1917 online, as the film's VoD release isn't scheduled until May 4. However, you can pre-order it today on Amazon Prime Video for £13.99 in HD. No, not even Amazon Prime members will get to watch 1917 for free - but there is plenty they can binge on while waiting for it. Everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 comes bundled with a Prime subscription, so grab a FREE 1-month trial and check it out. Currently stuck in or out of the UK? Remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN, which would let you use Amazon Prime US to watch 1917 today.

Want more great content? Disney+ is now live in the UK now and you can get a FREE TRIAL

How to watch 1917 online in Australia

As in the UK, there's a short wait for the digital release date of 1917 in Australia. According to YouTube, where the film is available to pre-order, it'll go live on VoD services on April 7 priced at A$24.99 for HD or $19.99 for SD quality. However, anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch 1917 online like they would in the US can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the movie via their local Prime Video service or similar alternatives.

How to watch 1917 online: stream the WW1 movie in Canada

A handful of popular streaming services already have 1917 available to stream in Canada. Pricing is set at $6.99 to rent or $24.99 to buy across the board - we've had a look at most of the major options and think you may find the Microsoft Store the easiest. As well as HD and SD options, you can also watch 1917 in 4K Ultra HD there, which is a major bonus. If you find yourself in Canada and want to stream 1917 online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.