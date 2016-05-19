Philips is about to unleash the world's cheapest Ultra HD Blu-ray player

Philips has announced that the world's third Ultra HD Blu-ray player - and the first from Philips - will be releasing in June.

The player will retail for $400 (about £270, AU$550), $100 less than Samsung's UBD-K8500.

The BDP7501 will upscale non-4K content to Ultra HD resolutions, so your 'standard' Blu-rays and DVDs should also get a boost in image quality.

Netflix and Youtube apps are also included, and will be available to streaming through built-in Wi-Fi. There's no word yet on support for additional services such as Amazon Prime video.

Budget thrills

When it launches, the player will be the third and cheapest of the devices capable of playing Ultra HD Blu-rays.

The two existing UHD Blu-ray players are Samsung's UBD-K8500 and the Panasonic DMP-UB900.

There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability, but we've contacted Philips and will update this piece when it responds. We've also asked for clarification on whether the player will be UHD Premium certified.

Via: WhatHiFi