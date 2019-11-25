Hisense ULED 4K TVs get the Roku smart platform for the first time with new model

Watch out, Roku TV fans: the incoming range of Hisense ULED 4K TVs are set to feature the brilliant Roku smart TV platform for the first time.

Launching mid-December in the US, the R8F ULED TVs will be the latest example of Hisense and Roku teaming up, this time for a premium set instead of the budget models we usually see from them. (While there are no plans for a Roku ULED in the UK so far, Hisense will be launching a regular Roku LED TV in the UK on November 29, Black Friday itself.)

The Hisense R8F ULED will come in two sizes – 55 inches and 65 inches – and pair the sleek Roku interface with Hisense's high-contrast ULED panels. The models will naturally support 4K resolution, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

So, what makes the Roku platform stand out? It has the same OS as the range of Roku streaming devices, with a clean and responsive interface, good app support, and support for voice commands through a voice remote or the Roku mobile app.

You'll be able to find the R8F in stock at both Amazon and Walmart, with a $499 RRP for the 55-inch model, and $669 RRP for the 65-inch.

U-what?

If you haven't come across ULED before, it's a Hisense-specific panel technology pitched as the company's answer to OLED.

It's not really equatable, but with a high-quality LED panel, wide color gamut, and custom processing smarts exclusive to the ULED range, it's certainly a step up from the rest of the Hisense 2019 TV range.

Hisense's own in-house smart platform, VIDAA U, varies in its success across different models, offering a lightning fast experience but often with curious design decisions that harm the overall experience – such as the recurring screensaver on the Hisense O8B without a toggle to turn it off.

But Hisense is making some of the most interesting – and cost-effective – TVs out there, and the combination of that with the Roku platform is something to be welcomed.

