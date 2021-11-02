Get an RTX 3060 MSI gaming laptop for $400 off with this early Black Friday Newegg deal

The early Black Friday deals from Newegg continue to roll in and today's offers include this MSI GF75 Thin gaming laptop with RTX 3060 for $300 off and you can even save an additional $100 with an extra rebate offer.

The MSI GF75 Thin is definitely a great midrange gaming laptop made even better with a nearly budget gaming laptop price. Originally retailing for $1,499, you can get it over at Newegg for just $1,199 to start. After the separate rebate offer available right now, the final price comes down to just $1,099. This puts it in competition with some of the best cheap gaming laptops on the market in terms of price, but offering some outstanding specs in return.

Today's best MSI GF75 Black Friday deal

Image MSI GF75 Thin $1,499 $1,099 at Newegg w/ rebate

Save up to $400 - Right off the bat, Newegg has taken $300 off the price of the GF75 Thin, making it a great deal on savings alone, but throw in an extra $100 off with an additional rebate offer, and you get a great midrange gaming laptop for nearly as good a price as a budget gaming laptop with much weaker hardware. View Deal

This MSI GF75 Thin sports an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB HDD. It also features a 17.3-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh for smooth gaming performance.

It only has a 51WHr battery though, which is about 30WHrs smaller than many other gaming laptops this size, so don't expect spectacular battery life. But if you don't mind keeping with eye-sight of a wall outlet with this one, you really can't beat it for the price.

