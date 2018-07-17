Garmin Fenix 5, Forerunner 35 and Forerunner 235 are all a great price today

Update: The Garmin Fenix 5 is now back up to full price on Amazon, but the Forerunner 35 and Forerunner 235 are still cheaper than usual.

Original story: On the hunt for a new running watch? Garmin has put three of its watches on sale during Amazon Prime Day this year making them even more affordable than ever.

Included in the list is the Garmin Fenix 5, one of the top-end watches in the range, as well as the more affordable Forerunner 35 and Forerunner 235.

Below you can look through these new deals from Amazon, but note that you'll need to have a Prime subscription to be able to order any of these products at these prices. Luckily if you're not already a Prime subscriber, you can take out a one month free trial to access them now.

Garmin Forerunner 35 | was £129.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Looking for an affordable running watch that won't break the bank? Amazon Prime Day has seen discounts to the Garmin Forerunner 35, saving you 19% on the normal price of the watch that can monitor your heart rate, boasts GPS and has all of the connected features you'd expect from Garmin.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235| was £195.31 now £154.99 at Amazon

One of the best mid-range Garmin running watches here, and while it won't give you all of the features from the top-end devices it does have a much more affordable price tag. Saving you 21%, this Amazon Prime Day deal is perfect if you want to track your running.View Deal