PlayStation One games we want to reboot - and how we'd do it

Xbox One gamers have something to be smug about this week: Rise of the Tomb Raider hits the shelves exclusively on Microsoft's console (though we expect it will be coming to the PS4 when Microsoft's brown envelope to Square Enix is emptied of money).

The game is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2013 reboot of the series, known as the simply-titled Tomb Raider. It was a game that showed that, with a bit of care, and the writing of Rhianna Pratchett, even stale franchises could become fresh and new again.

Though she's now a star player on Team Xbox, Lara Croft started life on the original Playstation, and her original, much more angular appearance is essentially synonymous with that era for gaming.

That got us thinking: What other games and franchises are in need of a reboot? Let's dive back into the early-modern period of gaming and imagine what digital corpses we could reanimate.