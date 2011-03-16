iPhone app hit Doodle Jump coming to Kinect

App hit Doodle Jump is headed for the Kinect for Xbox 360, with developers Lima Sky bringing the addictive platform jumper to Xbox Live Arcade.

Doodle Jump has been a massive seller on iOS and Android, and Lima Sky have also announced plans for a new iPad release and multiplayer for iPhone.

But it is the move to Kinect and Xbox Live Arcade that will hit the headlines.

10 million

Doodle Jump has had a phenomenal 10 million paid mobile downloads, not bad considering it is yet to celebrate its second birthday.

"After such incredible first two years, it is safe to say Doodle Jump has exceeded even our wildest imaginations," said Lima Sky founder, Igor Pusenjak.

"We are looking forward to bringing even more amazing content to millions of Doodle Jump fans around the world."

