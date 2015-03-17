The 'NX' is Nintendo's next-gen console, and it will be revealed next year

Nintendo has already disclosed that it's working on its next console - surprising just about nobody - but the hints its dropping are starting to get heavier.

At today's press conference, where it detailed its plans to move into smartphone gaming, Nintendo also took the time to tease its next-generation console.

That piece of hardware is codenamed the "NX" according Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata, who underlined the fact that Nintendo is still in the dedicated console market, despite it branching out into mobile.

"Because now we have decided on how we will make use of smart device, we have come to hold an even stronger passion and vision for the dedicated video game system business than before."

Iwata added: "Let me confirm that Nintendo is currently developing a dedicated game platform with a brand new concept under the development codename 'NX'"

NXt up

What shape that console will take is anyone's guess, especially given Iwata's choice of words here: "brand new concept".

But that's all you're getting for now. Iwata said that more information will be shared "next year", so don't start panicking if you only just bagged yourself a Wii U.

That will also be the year we see Nintendo's health-related platform launch. It's likely that the two will be closely linked, but an E3 2016 dedicated console announcement from Nintendo could actually spell bad news for two little known rivals in this space.