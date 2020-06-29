Forget AMD Ryzen 4000 processors – a Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 APU has just been spotted

We're still awaiting a release date for the upcoming next-gen AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, but that doesn't mean that details about AMD's next next-gen processors aren't bubbling up to the surface while we wait.

Details about AMD's Ryzen 5000 APUs, codenamed "Cezanne" for desktop-class and "Van Gogh" for low-power, mobility-class processors, have been posted online by Igor's Lab and it looks like AMD is already into the testing stage of the fabrication process.

The two APUs are reportedly in the A0 "step" of the fabrication process, which is essentially the early validation phase for the new processor. Because of this, core features like the specific architecture being used are pretty much set with any changes being tweaks to the design, not wholesale reconfigurations.

(Image credit: Igor's Lab)

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU details emerge online

AMD's Ryzen 5000 "Cezanne" APU will feature AMD's Zen 3 architecture and improved AMD Vega GPU cores, according to the report. The APU will be based on the existing FP6/AM4 package so it should be compatible with existing designs, making it an easy update for manufacturers.

The Cezanne APU is rumored to release as early as next year, so there might be an announcement around CES 2021 in this regard.

(Image credit: Igor's Lab)

AMD's Ryzen 5000 "Van Gogh" APU, meanwhile, is a low-power Ryzen 5000 APU so it is expected to rely on the more energy-efficient Zen 2 architecture, but according to the report, it will feature Navi GPU cores rather than Vega.

Overall, it's way too early to know much more about AMD's Ryzen 5000-series processor family, especially since we don't even have our hands on any AMD Ryzen 4000s yet, but it certainly can't hurt to speculate on what's coming over the horizon.