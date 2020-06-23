Fitbit Charge 3 is just £75 at Amazon right now – its lowest price ever

The Fitbit Charge 3 is at its lowest price ever at Amazon right now, and is on sale for just a hair under £75. We've never seen its price this low before, even on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, so this is a great opportunity to snap up an excellent fitness tracker for a bargain price.

Get a great deal on this feature-packed Fitbit fitness tracker, with a smart design, waterproof chassis and an excellent range of sports tracking features for running, swimming, cycling and more. It can also monitor your sleep patterns at night, count steps, and follow your heart rate.

When we reviewed the Fitbit Charge 3, we were impressed by its slim profile, lightweight design, and large touchscreen that displays a wide range of health and fitness stats with a swipe of your finger.

It's comfortable to wear all day and all night, which is good to know since it also features sleep tracking, monitoring your patterns of light, REM and deep sleep, which you can then check in the morning to see how well rested you are, and make lifestyle changes accordingly. Drinking less caffeine in the afternoon, for example, getting to bed earlier, or not working out so late.

The Fitbit app will also show changes in your heart rate throughout the day, and when you're exercising. It can then use these figures to calculate a 'fitness score', which will give you a good idea of your cardiovascular wellbeing. Improved workouts should improve this score over time, letting you see real benefits.

Battery life is impressive too, as the Fitbit Charge 3 should last six days or more between charges.

If you've been considering picking up a fitness tracker or looking for an entry-level running watch, this is the perfect opportunity. There's no on-board GPS (you'll need the newer Fitbit Charge 4 for that) so you'll need to carry your phone if you want to map your runs, but it otherwise has pretty much everything you could ask for in a fitness tracker.