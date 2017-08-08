Download of the day – Real Drone Simulator

If you want to practice your flying skills before taking your drone out for its maiden flight, or just want to get an idea of what it's like to control one, you need Real Drone Simulator.

This awesome sim is currently available to download as a free alpha build (with optional donations top support the project), and features real licensed drone models with realistic flight physics.

You can fly your virtual craft with a USB transmitter connected to a real drone controller, a gamepad, or a keyboard and mouse.

Download here: Real Drone Simulator

